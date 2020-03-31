Medical 3D Scanner Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Demand And Top Growing Companies 2026

Global Medical 3D Scanner Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Medical 3D Scanner Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Medical 3D Scanner Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Medical 3D Scanner market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Medical 3D Scanner Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Medical 3D Scanner Market: Philips, Clarius, Siemens, Fujifilm, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Samsung, Hitachi, Allied OSI Labs, Delcam Plc, Diasu Health Technologies, Europrotesica, Mile High Orthotics Labs, Vorum, 3Shape, Align Technology, Amann Girrbach, Asahi Roentgen, Carestream Health, Condor, Densy3D, Dental Wings, Kulzer, Straumann

>>Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1613894/global-medical-instrument-automated-washer-disinfector-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Medical 3D Scanner Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Medical 3D Scanner Market Segmentation By Product: Dental 3D Scanner, Orthopedic 3D Scanner, Other

Global Medical 3D Scanner Market Segmentation By Application: Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Medical 3D Scanner Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Medical 3D Scanner Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

>>>Request Customization of Report :https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1613894/global-medical-instrument-automated-washer-disinfector-market

1 Medical 3D Scanner Market Overview

1.1 Medical 3D Scanner Product Overview

1.2 Medical 3D Scanner Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Dental 3D Scanner

1.2.2 Orthopedic 3D Scanner

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Medical 3D Scanner Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Medical 3D Scanner Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Medical 3D Scanner Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Medical 3D Scanner Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Medical 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Medical 3D Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Medical 3D Scanner Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Medical 3D Scanner Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Medical 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Medical 3D Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Medical 3D Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Medical 3D Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Medical 3D Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Medical 3D Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Medical 3D Scanner Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Medical 3D Scanner Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medical 3D Scanner Industry

1.5.1.1 Medical 3D Scanner Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Medical 3D Scanner Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Medical 3D Scanner Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Medical 3D Scanner Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Medical 3D Scanner Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Medical 3D Scanner Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Medical 3D Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Medical 3D Scanner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Medical 3D Scanner Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Medical 3D Scanner Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical 3D Scanner Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Medical 3D Scanner as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical 3D Scanner Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Medical 3D Scanner Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Medical 3D Scanner Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Medical 3D Scanner Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Medical 3D Scanner Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Medical 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Medical 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Medical 3D Scanner Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Medical 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Medical 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Medical 3D Scanner Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Medical 3D Scanner Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Medical 3D Scanner Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Medical 3D Scanner Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Medical 3D Scanner Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Medical 3D Scanner Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Medical 3D Scanner Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Medical 3D Scanner Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Medical 3D Scanner Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Medical 3D Scanner Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Medical 3D Scanner by Application

4.1 Medical 3D Scanner Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Clinics

4.1.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Medical 3D Scanner Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Medical 3D Scanner Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Medical 3D Scanner Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Medical 3D Scanner Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Medical 3D Scanner by Application

4.5.2 Europe Medical 3D Scanner by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Medical 3D Scanner by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Medical 3D Scanner by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Medical 3D Scanner by Application

5 North America Medical 3D Scanner Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Medical 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Medical 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Medical 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Medical 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Medical 3D Scanner Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Medical 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Medical 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Medical 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Medical 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Medical 3D Scanner Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Medical 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Medical 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Medical 3D Scanner Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Medical 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Medical 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Medical 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Medical 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Medical 3D Scanner Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical 3D Scanner Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Medical 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical 3D Scanner Business

10.1 Philips

10.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.1.2 Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Philips Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Philips Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.1.5 Philips Recent Development

10.2 Clarius

10.2.1 Clarius Corporation Information

10.2.2 Clarius Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Clarius Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Philips Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.2.5 Clarius Recent Development

10.3 Siemens

10.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.3.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Siemens Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Siemens Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.4 Fujifilm

10.4.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

10.4.2 Fujifilm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Fujifilm Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Fujifilm Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.4.5 Fujifilm Recent Development

10.5 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

10.5.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.5.5 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Samsung

10.6.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.6.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Samsung Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Samsung Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.6.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.7 Hitachi

10.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hitachi Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hitachi Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.7.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.8 Allied OSI Labs

10.8.1 Allied OSI Labs Corporation Information

10.8.2 Allied OSI Labs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Allied OSI Labs Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Allied OSI Labs Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.8.5 Allied OSI Labs Recent Development

10.9 Delcam Plc

10.9.1 Delcam Plc Corporation Information

10.9.2 Delcam Plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Delcam Plc Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Delcam Plc Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.9.5 Delcam Plc Recent Development

10.10 Diasu Health Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Medical 3D Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Diasu Health Technologies Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Diasu Health Technologies Recent Development

10.11 Europrotesica

10.11.1 Europrotesica Corporation Information

10.11.2 Europrotesica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Europrotesica Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Europrotesica Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.11.5 Europrotesica Recent Development

10.12 Mile High Orthotics Labs

10.12.1 Mile High Orthotics Labs Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mile High Orthotics Labs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Mile High Orthotics Labs Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Mile High Orthotics Labs Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.12.5 Mile High Orthotics Labs Recent Development

10.13 Vorum

10.13.1 Vorum Corporation Information

10.13.2 Vorum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Vorum Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Vorum Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.13.5 Vorum Recent Development

10.14 3Shape

10.14.1 3Shape Corporation Information

10.14.2 3Shape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 3Shape Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 3Shape Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.14.5 3Shape Recent Development

10.15 Align Technology

10.15.1 Align Technology Corporation Information

10.15.2 Align Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Align Technology Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Align Technology Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.15.5 Align Technology Recent Development

10.16 Amann Girrbach

10.16.1 Amann Girrbach Corporation Information

10.16.2 Amann Girrbach Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Amann Girrbach Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Amann Girrbach Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.16.5 Amann Girrbach Recent Development

10.17 Asahi Roentgen

10.17.1 Asahi Roentgen Corporation Information

10.17.2 Asahi Roentgen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Asahi Roentgen Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Asahi Roentgen Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.17.5 Asahi Roentgen Recent Development

10.18 Carestream Health

10.18.1 Carestream Health Corporation Information

10.18.2 Carestream Health Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Carestream Health Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Carestream Health Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.18.5 Carestream Health Recent Development

10.19 Condor

10.19.1 Condor Corporation Information

10.19.2 Condor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Condor Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Condor Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.19.5 Condor Recent Development

10.20 Densy3D

10.20.1 Densy3D Corporation Information

10.20.2 Densy3D Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Densy3D Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Densy3D Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.20.5 Densy3D Recent Development

10.21 Dental Wings

10.21.1 Dental Wings Corporation Information

10.21.2 Dental Wings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Dental Wings Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Dental Wings Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.21.5 Dental Wings Recent Development

10.22 Kulzer

10.22.1 Kulzer Corporation Information

10.22.2 Kulzer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Kulzer Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Kulzer Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.22.5 Kulzer Recent Development

10.23 Straumann

10.23.1 Straumann Corporation Information

10.23.2 Straumann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Straumann Medical 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Straumann Medical 3D Scanner Products Offered

10.23.5 Straumann Recent Development

11 Medical 3D Scanner Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Medical 3D Scanner Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Medical 3D Scanner Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.