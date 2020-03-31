Medical Beds Market is Thriving Worldwide with Smart Key Players Stryker, Medline Industries, Inc., Malvestio Spa

The medical beds market accounted to US$ 3.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.7 Bn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals, and increased government investments. In addition, technological advancements in medical devices are expected to fuel the medical beds market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002303/

The elderly population is defined as a group of people aged 65 and over. The aging population is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century. According to the United Nations report, in 2017, globally, there were more than 962 million people aged 60 or over, that consists of 13% of the world population. The geriatric population aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of about 3 percent per year. Across the globe, the number of persons aged 80 or above is projected to triple by 2050. The approximate diabetes population is more than137 million in 2017, which is expected to grow up to 425 million in 2050. The number is expected to grow to 909 million in the year 2100, around seven times its value in 2017.

Chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period. According to report of CDC, in 2018, approximately more than 9% of the population has diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations in US. Moreover, the data also suggests that 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year in the US. Similar trends for high presence of diabetes are prevalent around other geographies of the globe that include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPMD00002303/

Key factors driving the medical beds market are rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals and technological advancements in medical devices. However, factors such as, high cost associated with specialty beds such as bariatric, and critical care beds may restrict the market growth in near future.

Some of the prominent players operating in market are, Stryker, Famed ?ywiec Sp. z o.o., Medline Industries, Inc., Malvestio Spa, Invacare Corporation, Merivaara Corp., Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., Amico Group, Linet, and Gendron Inc.. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in August 2017, LINET has planned to launch its new hospital bed product, Eleganza 5, in Brussels at the international congress ISICEM 2017. The new bed provide the better comfort and safety to the patient in order to get quicker recovery from the illness.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global medical beds industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

August 2018: Stryker, partnered with Ascom to integrate Ascom Unite software with Stryker’s iBed Wireless Smartbed system. It will enable to deliver Stryker iBed wireless notification to clinicians or doctors about patient safety risk condition such as patiet fall.

June 2018: Medline acquired Dufort et Lavigne Ltée, a Montreal-based medical supplies distributor. To extend its presence in North America and Canada.

September 2017: Paramount Beds have opened new factory in Querétaro, México. They have planned to manufacture medical beds and other accessories at the new facility.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002303/

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the medical beds market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global medical beds market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]