Medical Carts Market Analysis of the Key Players, Evolution, New Marketing Paradigm, Product Development, Benefits, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2025

Medical carts can be considered one of the best innovations of the 21st century. They first came into existence in the 1960s, and the global medical carts market has grown exponentially since then. A workstation on wheels, a medical carts is specifically designed to improve efficiency and workflow. They are used in clinics, hospitals, nursing homes and ambulances, providing mobility & flexibility to the medical personnel.

A medical carts is lightweight and easily accessible. It is used to move and store medications, equipment and patient’s medical records. It has organized compartments to store tools and supplies. A medical carts comes well equipped with waste disposal compartments, locked drawers, touchscreen configurations, label makers, categorized containers etc. Emergency carts, anesthesia carts, IV carts, bedside carts, point-of-care carts are some of the types of medical carts, based on their area of specification. These lucrative features are increasing the popularity of medical carts. They are proving to be a cost-effective solution to the storage and supply of medical equipment and care.

The rising number of diseases, accidents, infection, trauma, injury, and the rise in geriatric population has fueled the growth of the medical carts market. There is an increase in demand for the delivery of efficient care and adoption of patient engagement solutions in healthcare facilities. Nowadays, everything has become electronic, including the storage of medical records (electronic medical records). Several hospitals are using EMRs to facilitate their database, which in turn is giving popularity to medical carts.

The innovative solutions in medical carts technology offer a customized experience to each end user. By product segmentation, the mobile computing cart held the highest market share in the global medical carts industry. Its battery powered version is expected to witness a high-profit growth in the upcoming years. By type, emergency carts have been the most popular. They are portable and can provide efficient point-of-care service to people involved in accidents.

A medical carts reduces the cost of storage of medicine and equipment, and saves up space. Hospitals are the biggest consumers of medical carts. There is a need to reduce hospital costs and improve the nursing efficiency. Telemedicine, tele health and technologically advanced medical carts are in demand. Various government initiatives are being formed to support the use of these carts. Medical carts are sturdy, provide superior performance, and can be used for long-term, making them cost effective as well. Manufacturers are constantly working towards launching new products with new innovations that can cater to the different demands across the healthcare industry. However, the procedure to test and certify a medical carts is very strict. Numerous guidelines and screenings must be performed before a medical carts can be approved for safe use.

In 2016, North America dominated the global medical carts market, accounting for the maximum number of shares in the overall market. The UK is estimated to grow by xx% during the forecast period, reaching a market value of $ xx billion by the year 2025. In the Asia Pacific region, China held the highest market shares in 2016, and it is anticipated to maintain the trend throughout the forecast period. An increase in population, diseases, and injuries, and rising healthcare infrastructure provides a huge market potential to the Asia Pacific region, and it is expected to have the highest growth rate for the medical carts market during the forecast period, and continue the trend furthermore.

Some of the key manufacturers of medical carts include AFC Industries, Armstrong Medical Industries, ITD GmbH, Hergo Ergonomic Support Systems Inc., Medline Industries Inc., and Harloff Manufacturing Co.

