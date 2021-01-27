Medical Device Cleaning Market Growth Insight Analysis 2019-2026

In this report, the global Medical Device Cleaning market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Medical Device Cleaning market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

The major players profiled in this Medical Device Cleaning market report include:

Market: Dynamics

One of the highlighted trends of the world medical device cleaning market could be complying with Quality System Regulations (QSR) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485 regulations. A manufacturer of medical devices may even be required to establish documented cleaning requirements. Such trends are expected to augment the growth rate of the market in the next few years.

As per QSR 1, each manufacturer should establish and maintain procedures to avoid the contamination of products by substances that could be expected to adversely affect their quality. According to QSR 2, each manufacturer should establish and maintain procedures for the removal or use of manufacturing materials so that they are limited or removed to a volume that does not affect the quality of the device adversely.

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market: Segmentation

Expert researchers authoring the report anticipate the international medical device cleaning market to be classified into pre-cleaning, manual cleaning, automatic cleaning, and disinfection cleaning according to type of process. Within this segmentation category, the disinfection market could register a larger growth in terms of revenue. In 2017, disinfection garnered a revenue of approximately US$0.5 bn and a share of 40.4%.

By type of instrument, the international medical device cleaning market could be segmented into surgical instruments, endoscopes, and ultrasound probes.

Regionally, the international medical device cleaning market is foreseen to be segregated into the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Latin America, and Europe and Japan. As per the analysis of the report, a major revenue share of the market could be secured by North America throughout the course of the forecast timeframe. In 2017, the region earned an around US$0.4 bn.

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market: Competition

The report profiles nine important players of the worldwide medical device cleaning market, viz. 3M Company, Cantel Medical Corporation, Ecolab, Inc., Getinge Group, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Steris PLC, ORO Clean Chemie AG, and Ruhof Corporation. Each player is evaluated in detail along with company share analysis to provide a comprehensive study of the competitive landscape.

