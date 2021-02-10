Medical Exoskeleton Market: Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2027

Medical Exoskeleton Market report highlights CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in this Medical Exoskeleton report aids businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. Furthermore, market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global medical exoskeleton market accounted to US$ 96.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,023.0 Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

Increase In The Number of Orthopaedic Surgeries

The rise in orthopedic surgeries is majorly driven by the operations done for the replacements of the knee and hip joints. The surgeries have been done for the amputations of limbs due to the increasing rate of damages or injuries caused by road accidents or various diseases. The rising number of operations for amputation are observed for patients who have diabetes and also have developed a condition of gangrene. For instance, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in the United States, approximately replacement surgeries are performed per year. For the deteriorating joints, the knee replacement surgeries have performed in the geriatric population. Knee replacement is among the most commonly performed orthopedic procedures. The number of surgeries is increasing due to the rising chronic conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and osteoporosis. For instance, according to a report published in 2018 of Healthline Media, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) affects 41 in every 100,000 people per year, and near round, 1.3 million Americans have RA.

High Market Potential In Developing Nations

With increasing costs of manufacturing against their practices, the medical device manufacturers are struggling to generate enough revenue to please their investors. The emerging markets are expected to be the crucial factor for offering better and lucrative growth opportunities for the market players to expand their business and geographic reach. The treatment for the musculoskeletal diseases and orthopedic conditions become more straightforward due to the help of the advancement in the technologies. As compared to consuming heavy dose medicines and hectic therapies, braces and supports have reduced the number of the consumption of the medication and the treatments. The exoskeleton devices have helped so many patients to manage and reduce their pains and helped to move along with the other healthy people. Also, the healthcare expenditure has created lots of opportunities for the developing nations to provide better and more services and facilities to their people. Regions such as Asia, the Middle East, and Africa are investing more in the healthcare sectors.

Besides, the population in these regions and health regarding awareness is aggressively increasing. Therefore, the incidences of the orthopedic conditions are growing. The regions are also witnessing a rise in the start-up companies investing more on the healthcare sectors. Therefore, owing to the factors mentioned above, the market for medical exoskeleton is likely to show a high potential in emerging nations.

Key Competitors In Market are

Bioness Inc.

B-Temia Inc.

BIONIK Laboratories Corp

CYBERDYNE INC

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc

EXOATLET

GOGOA Mobility Robots

Hocoma AG

Wearable Robotics srl

Parker Hannifin Corporation

ReWalk Robotics

US Bionics, Inc.

Tyromotion GmbH

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global medical exoskeleton industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the Medical Exoskeleton. For instance, in June, 2019, ReWalk Robotics announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its ReStore soft exo-suit system. The approval has helped in the sales of the product to the rehabilitation centers across the United States. Thus, the organic strategy has enabled the company to grow its business in the market.

Market segmentation:

Medical Exoskeleton Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Drive Type (Pneumatic Actuator, Hydraulic Actuator, Electric Actuator, Mechanical, Shape Memory Alloy Actuator, Other Actuator); Type (Powered Exoskeleton, Passive Exoskeleton); Extremity (Lower Body Exoskeleton, Upper Body Exoskeleton); Application (Spinal Cord Injury, Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebral Palsy, Stroke and Others); End User (Rehabilitation Centers, Physiotherapy Centers, Physiotherapy Centers, and, Others), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

