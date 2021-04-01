Medical Exoskeleton Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027
Electric actuator segment is expected to grow the market for medical exoskeleton over the forecast period by drive type segment.
According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Medical Exoskeleton Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Drive Type, Type, Extremity, Application, End User and Geography. The global medical exoskeleton market is expected to reach US$ 1,023.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 96.7 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 29.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical exoskeleton market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.
Global medical exoskeleton market was segmented by drive type, type, extremity, application and end user. On the basis of the drive type the market is segmented as pneumatic actuator, hydraulic actuator, electric actuator, mechanical, shape memory alloy actuator, other actuator. Based on the type the medical exoskeleton market is segmented into powered exoskeleton, passive exoskeleton); extremity (lower body exoskeleton, upper body exoskeleton. Based on the application the market was segmented into spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, stroke and others. On the basis of the end user the market was segmented as rehabilitation centers, physiotherapy centers, physiotherapy centers, mining, others.
The market for medical exoskeleton is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increase in the number of orthopaedic surgeries, rise in the geriatric population and growing incidences of road accidents. However, the factor such as high cost of the product and regulatory concerns are likely to act as challenges for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The major players operating in the medical exoskeleton market include, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation (Indego), CYBERDYNE, INC., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Hocoma AG, Tyromotion GmbH, B-Temia Inc., US Bionics Inc. and Gogoa Mobility Robots. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.
The report segments the global medical exoskeleton market as follows:
Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Drive Type
- Pneumatic Actuator
- Hydraulic Actuator
- Electric Actuator
- Mechanical
- Shape Memory Alloy Actuator
- Other Actuator
Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Type
- Powered Exoskeleton
- Passive Exoskeleton
Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Extremity
- Lower Body Exoskeleton
- Upper Body Exoskeleton
Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Application
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Cerebral Palsy
- Stroke
- Others
Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By End User
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Physiotherapy Centers
- Others
Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- South & Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
