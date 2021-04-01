Medical Exoskeleton Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027

Electric actuator segment is expected to grow the market for medical exoskeleton over the forecast period by drive type segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Medical Exoskeleton Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Drive Type, Type, Extremity, Application, End User and Geography. The global medical exoskeleton market is expected to reach US$ 1,023.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 96.7 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 29.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical exoskeleton market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global medical exoskeleton market was segmented by drive type, type, extremity, application and end user.

The market for medical exoskeleton is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increase in the number of orthopaedic surgeries, rise in the geriatric population and growing incidences of road accidents. However, the factor such as high cost of the product and regulatory concerns are likely to act as challenges for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the medical exoskeleton market include, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation (Indego), CYBERDYNE, INC., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Hocoma AG, Tyromotion GmbH, B-Temia Inc., US Bionics Inc. and Gogoa Mobility Robots. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

The report segments the global medical exoskeleton market as follows:

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Drive Type

Pneumatic Actuator

Hydraulic Actuator

Electric Actuator

Mechanical

Shape Memory Alloy Actuator

Other Actuator

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Type

Powered Exoskeleton

Passive Exoskeleton

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Extremity

Lower Body Exoskeleton

Upper Body Exoskeleton

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Application

Spinal Cord Injury

Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebral Palsy

Stroke

Others

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By End User

Rehabilitation Centers

Physiotherapy Centers

Others

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



