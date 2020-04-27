Medical Grade Silicone Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie Ag, 3M, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, Nusil Technology Llc, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Specialty Silicone Fabricators

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Medical Grade Silicone Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This global Medical Grade Silicone business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Businesses can achieve key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with precious guidance and direction to drive the business towards the growth and success. The major scope of this market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie Ag, 3M, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, Nusil Technology Llc, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Specialty Silicone Fabricators, Inc, Zodiac Coating, Wynca Group, Primasil Silicones Limited, Kibaru Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Finesse Medical Ltd, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Apple Rubber Products, among others.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing volume of worldwide in various enterprises; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Enhanced need for implementing skill-based training that can provide measurable results for enterprises is another factor boosting this market growth

High demands for training the high volume of workers present in different enterprises across a variety of industries also acts as a market driver

Cost efficient method of learning which boosts the levels of preferences for corporates to indulge in this training method is expected to enhance the adoption rate for this method

Silicone is a profoundly adaptable engineered polymer that offers its products from cooking utensils and glues to sealants and beauty care products. Its unique properties such as biocompatibility and versatility play an integral part in medical technology. They are a group of elite materials that incorporate silicone polymers, silanes and siloxanes from which silicone items are determined. They are well accepted by the human skin and body, so they encourage healing, enhance the presence of existing scars and lessen discomfort and this will be beneficial in the growth of the market. They also decrease patient risk by providing life upgrading devices.

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Grade Silicone Market

The Global medical grade silicone market is segmented into two segments such as form and application.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into five notable segments; gels, medical adhesives, medical coatings, elastomers and others. Gels are further sub-segmented into soft skin adhesives and others. Medical adhesives are sub-segmented into pressure sensitive adhesives and others. Medical coatings are sub-segmented into hydrophobic and hydrophilic. Elastomers are sub-segmented into liquid silicone rubber and high consistency rubber. Others segment is sub-segmented into API’s, excipients, foams, emulsions, dispersions and others. In July 2014, Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S) has commissioned liquid silicone rubber production in Rayong that will serve customers throughout Asia in the energy, automotive, aerospace, healthcare and consumer products industries.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into six notable segments; prosthetics, orthopedic components, medical devices, medical tapes, contact lenses and others. Prosthetics is sub-segmented into limbs and implants. Medical devices are sub-segmented into medical electronics, device assemblies & fittings, medical tubes, medical rings and gaskets, catheters and miscellaneous accessories. Miscellaneous accessories are further sub-segmented into masks, bottles, trays and others. Medical tapes are sub-segmented into wound care, drug delivery, personal hygiene and others. Others is sub-segmented into topical gels, surgical drapes and oral care products. In April 2014, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Inc. (U.S.) launched two products named NORBOND A7200 and NORBOND A7300. These are double-sided acrylic bonding tapes that offers high performance. These can bond securely uneven surfaces. The new product launch resulted in enhancement of the product portfolio for grade silicone business



