Medical Image Management Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Price, Growth Rate, Production, Import, Export, Key Players, Regional Analysis 2027|Carestream Health, Distributed Medical AB, FUJIFILM Holdings, General Electric Company, Hitachi Vantara

Medical Image Management Market report is a comprehensive study in the market it tells about what the market status in the forecast period of 2020-2027. This Micro service in Healthcare Market study also analyzes the market status, share, growth rate, future trends, drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Medical Image Management Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Global Medical Image Management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.86 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.10 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising use of imaging equipment and technological developments in image management software and diagnostic imaging modalities.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report:

Agfa-Gevaert Group, BridgeHead Software Ltd., Carestream Health, Distributed Medical AB, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi Vantara, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., McKesson Corporation, IBM Watson Health, Novarad, Sectra AB, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Hologic Inc., Esaote SpA, Canon Medical Systems Corporation and Shimadzu Corporation.

The Medical Image Management Market report provides company market size, share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. Additionally, the report also includes key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, product and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis.

The Medical Image Management Market report mainly includes the major company profiles with their annual sales & revenue, business strategies, company major products, profits, industry growth parameters, industry contribution on global and regional level. This report covers the global Medical Image Management Market performance in terms of value and volume contribution. This section also includes major company analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, which are influencing the global Medical Image Management Market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Market Drivers

Government initiatives taken for encouraging EMR adoption has projected the market growth

Increasing adoption of medical image management systems by imaging centers and small hospitals will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints

High maintenance and implementation cost of these medical imaging solutions is acting as a major restraint for the market

Various user interface and usability challenges are also hampering the market growth

Global Medical Image Management Market Segmentation:

By Product (Picture archiving & communication system, Vendor neutral archives, Application-independent Clinical archive, Enterprise Viewers/Universal Viewers), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic imaging centers, Others)

Some of the major objectives of this report:

1) To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Medical Image Management Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Medical Image Management Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the Medical Image Management Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. Country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Medical Image Management Market.

