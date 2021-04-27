Medical Image Management Market Share, Growth 2026: Key Business Strategies & SWOT Analysis by Leading Industry Players-Agfa-Gevaert Group, BridgeHead Software Ltd., Carestream Health, Distributed Medical AB, General Electric Company, Hitachi Vantara

The Medical Image Management Market research report offers the in depth perspective of all the ongoing trends that are affecting the market. The study throws light on the market mainly focusing on the growth factors and even the restraining factors. It includes the vital data such as key recommendations and prediction by the analyst, intended to steer a strategic business decision. It also provides detailed industry analysis of the market with the help of proven research methodologies such as Porters Five Force Analysis and SWOT analysis. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of the buyers, suppliers, the threat of new entrants and the degree of competition. This report also studies the global Medical Image Management market status, share, size, demand analysis, growth rate, future trends, sales channels and distributors.

Medical image management enables to achieve medical images electronically with the help of image management systems. It helps in gathering, organizing and controlling medical imaging data along with several other information in healthcare systems. Application-independent clinical archives, Vendor neutral archives and Picture archiving & communication system are the key technologies that are used in image management systems.

Key Market Players: Agfa-Gevaert Group, BridgeHead Software Ltd., Carestream Health, Distributed Medical AB, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi Vantara, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., McKesson Corporation, IBM Watson Health, Novarad, Sectra AB, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Hologic Inc., Esaote SpA, Canon Medical Systems Corporation and Shimadzu Corporation.

Market Drivers

• Government initiatives taken for encouraging EMR adoption has projected the market growth

• Increasing adoption of medical image management systems by imaging centers and small hospitals will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints

• High maintenance and implementation cost of these medical imaging solutions is acting as a major restraint for the market

• Various user interface and usability challenges are also hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Medical Image Management Market

By Product (Picture archiving & communication system, Vendor neutral archives, Application-independent Clinical archive, Enterprise Viewers/Universal Viewers), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic imaging centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

• In October, 2018, Fujifilm launched FUJINON CF-ZA-1S series lens, which are ideal for measurement on production lines and effective product inspection requiring high precision.

• In May, 2018, BridgeHead Software announced a partnership Insignia Medical Systems to offer its application retirement solution and data migration to prospective and existing Insignia customers.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Medical Image Management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Medical Image Management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

