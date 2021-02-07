Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2027

In this report, the global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Medical Imaging Equipment Services market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

The major players profiled in this Medical Imaging Equipment Services market report include:

Companies Profiled in the Report

The report profiles the major players of the global medical imaging equipment services market along with their company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies covered in the report are GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Universal Hospital Services, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Althea Group, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Canon Inc.), and Carestream Health (ONEX Corporation).

The global medical imaging equipment services market has been segmented as follows:

By Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Providers

By Service Type

Equipment Removal & Relocation

Equipment Repair & Maintenance

Refurbished Systems

Technical Training

Software Upgrade

By Modality

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

X-ray

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Region Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



