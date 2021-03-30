Medical Imaging Informatics Market Analysis and 2027 Forecasts for United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Medical imaging informatics (MII), aims to provide accurate, useful, and efficient interpretations of complicated images into simpler, communicable, and in a useful manner. It mainly comprises of the application, development, and assessment of information that are useful to treat patients effectively.

The medical imaging informatics market growing globally due to rise in the number of diagnostic imaging procedures, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and advanced application. However, t lack of expertise to operate information technology integrated imaging modalities is restraining the market growth. Moreover, availability of cost effective medical informatics data storage platforms is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

2. Carestream Health Inc.,

3. Dell Inc.,

4. Esaote SpA

5. General Electric Company

6. Koninklijke Philips N.V

7. Lexmark International Inc.

8. McKesson Corporation

9. Siemens AG

10. Toshiba Corporation

The medical imaging informatics market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type the market is segmented as digital radiography, ultrasound, MRI, CT, nuclear imaging and mammography. On the basis of application the market is categorized as hospital, ambulatory healthcare settings, diagnostics and imaging centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in medical imaging informatics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical imaging informatics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting medical imaging informatics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the medical imaging informatics market in these regions.

