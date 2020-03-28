Medical Polymers Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Medical polymers are chemical compounds either single or mixture formed with the polymerization reaction. These materials are primarily used for the manufacturing of medical implants, devices, disposables, and packaging. Medical polymers are biocompatible in nature and either remain inert or are easily processed by the human body.

The medical polymers market is highly regulated and the landscape facilitates growth opportunities for the manufacturers. Government regulations play a major role in the development of medical polymer market. The initiatives taken by the government facilitates the growth of the medical polymer market. In the recent years, wide variety of medical polymers have been approved in the U.S. (FDA approval), Europe (CE mark approval), and few parts of Asia as well (MHLW approval).

Some of the key players of Medical Polymers Market:

Eastman Chemical Company,Evonik Industries AG,The Dow Chemical Company,Formosa Plastics Corporation USA,Arkema SA,BASF SE,Covestro AG,DSM N.V.,Solvay S.A,Celanese Corporation

Medical polymers require a pre-market approval and are classified under class I (includes surgical instruments), class II (includes medical instruments), class III (includes implants), and class IV (includes pacemakers) devices. Regulatory agencies are highly concerned about the safety and efficacy of all classes and take their screening procedures at length. The stringency of these procedures therefore not only delays the launch of a device that can be highly beneficial, but also increases the expenses incurred by the manufacturers to meet the regulatory policies proposed by agencies such as the FDA and CE.

Medical polymers are classified broadly into resins, elastomers, and biodegradable plastics. Key resins that are widely utilized include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polystyrene (PS), polycarbonate (PC), polyetheretherketones (PEEK), hydrogel (acrylate), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Major elastomers employed in the medical industry include styrenic block copolymer (SBC), rubber latex thermoplastics polyurethane (TPU), and thermoplastics olefins (TPO). Frequently used biodegradable plastics include polylactic acid (PLA) and polyglycolic acid (PGA).

