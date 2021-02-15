Medical Scheduling Software Market New Industry Research on Present State & Future Growth and Analysis Prospects to 2027

The global medical scheduling software market expected to be US$ 267.83 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 789.56 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of digital technology in order to increase the efficiency of healthcare facilities in the region. The growth is driven by the factors such as, adoption of reforms to reduce waiting times, growth of the private healthcare sector as well as increase in the use of information technology in healthcare industry.

Company Profiles in Medical Scheduling Software Market

MPN Software Systems, Inc.

American Medical Software

TimeTrade

AdvancedMD, Inc.

StormSource, LLC

ByteBloc Software

Daw Systems, Inc.

WellSky

Voicent Communications Inc.

Yocale Network Corporation

The global medical scheduling software market by software was led by web based software segment. In 2018, the web-based software held a largest market share of 68.48% of the medical scheduling software market, by software. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate owing to the availability of efficient as well as affordable appointment services being offered to the users.

The global medical scheduling software market by end user segment was led by hospitals segment. In 2018, the hospitals segment held a largest market share of 42.47% of the medical scheduling software market, by end user. The hospitals segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027, since the number of patients visiting the hospital is significantly high owing to the availability of reimbursements as well as advanced healthcare facilities

There have been limited developments made in the medical scheduling software market during the recent years. However, growth strategies such as expansion and acquisitions have been witnessed in the market. For instance, during July, 2018 when AdvancedMD completed the acquisition of Nuesoft Technologies, Marietta, Georgia-based SaaS platform providing practice management, clinical and medical billing applications to simplify all aspects of running an independent practice. Also, expansion by WellSky by the establishment of its headquarters in Kansas during March, 2018 has helped the company strengthen its customer base in the Kansas market.

