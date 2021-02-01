Medical Tubing Market with Global Innovations, Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Global Forecast to 2025

Most commonly used in drug delivery systems, medical tubing is a small tube, generally made of plastic, which is inserted in the body to deliver drugs, anesthesia, oxygen and other fluids. As the name suggests, it is designed for medical applications and adheres to the strict guidelines and standards required for various medical and pharmaceutical applications. The standard tubes, used for catheters, IVs, perfusion, aspiration, oxygenation, drainage systems, respiratory and fluid management etc. are made of plastic or rubber. However, with a rise in new innovations, the medical tubing industry is also spreading its roots. Silicon is widely used nowadays, owing to its elasticity, pliability, and durability against extreme conditions.

The selection of material for manufacturing medical tubing is very important. Incorrect and incompatible materials can give rise to several problems, like transforming the drug chemically, sticking the walls of the tube together (blocking the passage), and a failure in delivery of the drug to the patient. It needs to be opaque, so that the activity inside the tubing can be monitored. A medical tube is disposable and has to be changed frequently.

Population growth, rise in geriatric population, increasing number of accidents, are all contributing factors to the medical tubing market. It has given manufacturers an opportunity to come up with a variety of medical tubes, varying in shapes and sizes, suitable for all kinds of demands. Several minimally-invasive surgical techniques and procedures like laparoscopy, robotic surgery, and cholecystectomy require the use of medical tubing. It assists in methods like invasive monitoring, airway support, breathing disorders, feeding, and drainage. According to a study, 80% of elderly people in America have a chronic medical condition. Many chronic disorders have a slow recovery process, and medical tubing is used to stabilize the problems faced when dealing with a chronic illness. There is a rise in the number of patients that are admitted into emergency wards due to severe injuries and critical health conditions. These patients need external support for survival, which is being fulfilled by the medical tubing industry. Additionally, the cosmetic surgery sector is also responsible for a growing demand in the medical tubing market. A study conducted by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons determined that 17.1 million minimally-invasive cosmetic surgeries were performed in the year 2016 itself.

Aided by high healthcare expenditure and government initiatives, North America occupies a dominant place in the global medical tubing market share, and it is expected to retain its dominance. Asia Pacific region has witnessed a significant growth in the medical tubing market due to development in healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness in patients, which gives an opportunity to the manufacturers to design innovative and cost-effective solutions. Some of the leading manufacturers in the medical tubing industry are Zeus Industrial Products (US), Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Teleflex (US) and Optinova (US).

