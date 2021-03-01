Medical Waste Management Market to Show Promising Growth in Future 2027, Owing to Increasing number of patient admissions across healthcare facilities

Medical waste poses a growing problem across the world, jeopardizing the health of patients, staff, workers involved in disposal, and others. The primary reason behind the exponential increase in the volume of medical waste generated can be directly associated with the increasing number of patient admissions across various medical specialties

The significant factors that are driving the growth of the market include increasing medical waste, initiatives undertaken for medical waste management and the increasing number of patient admissions across the globe. However, lack of awareness about health hazards associated with medical waste is one of the major restraint refraining for the growth of the market to a certain extent

The medical waste management market is expected to reach US$ 16,495.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,563.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019-2027.

Get Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005411/

The market players are focused on bringing new and innovative products and services through various inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and agreements to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in February 2015, Clean Harbors, Inc. and Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. signed an agreement to acquire Nuverra’s subsidiary Thermo Fluids Inc.

Some of the prominent players operating in the medical waste management market are Medasend Biomedical, Inc, Bondtech Corporation, Sharps Compliance, Inc., Veolia, Clean Harbors, Inc., Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc., Stericycle, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Republic Services, Inc., and Waste Management, Inc. among the others.

The report segments the global medical waste management market as follows:

Global Medical Waste Management Market – By Service Type

Collection

Transportation and Storage

Treatment and Disposal

Recycling

Global Medical Waste Management Market – By Treatment Type

Incineration

Autoclaving

Chemical Treatment

Others

Global Medical Waste Management Market – By Treatment Site

Offsite

Onsit

Global Medical Waste Management Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Increasing number of patient admissions across healthcare facilities is expected to be responsible for the growth of global medical waste management market.

Purchase this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005411/

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]