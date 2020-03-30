Medium Voltage Switchgear to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2026

Global “Medium Voltage Switchgear ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

As per the study, the global "Medium Voltage Switchgear " market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Medium Voltage Switchgear ” is provided in the report.

Competitive Analysis

Competitive Dynamics

In terms of competitive landscape, the global medium voltage switchgear market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of large number of established and local manufacturers. Some of the prominent medium voltage switchgear manufacturers profiled in the report includes Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany) and General Electric (The U.S) among others.

The medium voltage switchgear market has been segmented as follows:

Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Voltage

3kV – 5kV

6kV – 15kV

17kV – 27kV

28kV – 40kV

Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Insulation

Air Insulated Switchgear

Gas Insulated Switchgear

Others

Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Geography

North America North America Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Voltage 3kV – 5kV 6kV – 15kV 17kV – 27kV 28kV – 40kV North America Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Insulation Air Insulated Switchgear Gas Insulated Switchgear Others North America Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by End User Power Plant Commercial Sector Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Utility Sector Paper and Pulp Industry Others North America Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Country The U.S Canada Mexico

Europe Europe Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Voltage 3kV – 5kV 6kV – 15kV 17kV – 27kV 28kV – 40kV Europe Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Insulation Air Insulated Switchgear Gas Insulated Switchgear Others Europe Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by End User Power Plant Commercial Sector Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Utility Sector Paper and Pulp Industry Others Europe Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Country U.K Germany Italy France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Voltage 3kV – 5kV 6kV – 15kV 17kV – 27kV 28kV – 40kV Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Insulation Air Insulated Switchgear Gas Insulated Switchgear Others Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by End User Power Plant Commercial Sector Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Utility Sector Paper and Pulp Industry Others Asia Pacific Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Country China India Japan Australia Korea Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle-East and Africa (MEA) Middle-East and Africa (MEA) Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Voltage 3kV – 5kV 6kV – 15kV 17kV – 27kV 28kV – 40kV Middle-East and Africa (MEA) Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Insulation Air Insulated Switchgear Gas Insulated Switchgear Others Middle-East and Africa (MEA) Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by End User Power Plant Commercial Sector Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Utility Sector Paper and Pulp Industry Others Middle-East and Africa (MEA) Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Country UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle-East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America Latin America Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Voltage 3kV – 5kV 6kV – 15kV 17kV – 27kV 28kV – 40kV Latin America Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Insulation Air Insulated Switchgear Gas Insulated Switchgear Others Latin America Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by End User Power Plant Commercial Sector Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Utility Sector Paper and Pulp Industry Others Latin America Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, by Country Brazil Rest of Latin America



