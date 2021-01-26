Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Industry 2020-Market Size, Share, Growth, TOP Leaders- Questex, LLC, CWT Meetings & Events ,IBTM Events, BCD Meetings and Events, Capital Travel and Events, CiEvents, Conference Care Ltd, ATPI Ltd

The scope of the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market report is as follows the report provides information on growth segments, market share, trends, regional overview, key manufactures and opportunities for investment and benchmark performance against key competitors and Geographically.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/807783

The Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. The data and the information regarding the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 95 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The key players have been highlighted on the basis of various business strategies and the marketing tactics. This helps provide a strong understanding of the overall market. In addition, the financial overview, recent developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and mergers and acquisitions in the market have been discussed in depth.

Inquire More or Share Questions If Any before the Purchase on This Report @

https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/807783

Major Players in Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market are:

• Questex, LLC

• CWT Meetings & Events

• IBTM Events

• BCD Meetings and Events

• Capital Travel and Events

• CiEvents

• Conference Care Ltd

• The Freeman Company

• ATPI Ltd

• …

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Research Methodology

The research report has been prepared by conducting various rounds of primary interviews with key management of several Tiers-I and II companies. The primary research percentage of all of reports are above ~80% whereas ~20% of secondary research includes data from hoovers, Factiva, one source avention and other government published records. Both top-down approach has been applied for the calculation of market size, volume, import and export and has been validated thoroughly.

Order a Copy of Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Report 2020 @https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/807783

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Meetings

• Incentives

• Conventions

• Exhibitions

Market segment by Application, split into

• Tourism

• Business Activities

• Sports Activities

• Government

• Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Meetings

1.4.3 Incentives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Size

2.2 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Size by Regions (2015-2026)

2.2.2 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5 United States

5.1 United States Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Size (2015-2020)

5.2 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Key Players in United States

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Key Players in Europe

7 China

7.1 China Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Key Players in China

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Key Players in Japan

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Size (2015-2020)

10 India

10.1 India Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Key Players in India

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Size (2015-2020)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Questex, LLC

12.1.1 Questex, LLC Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Introduction

12.1.4 Questex, LLC Revenue in Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Business (2015-2020)

12.1.5 Questex, LLC Recent Development

12.2 CWT Meetings & Events

12.2.1 CWT Meetings & Events Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Introduction

12.2.4 CWT Meetings & Events Revenue in Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Business (2015-2020)

12.2.5 CWT Meetings & Events Recent Development

12.3 IBTM Events

12.3.1 IBTM Events Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Introduction

12.3.4 IBTM Events Revenue in Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Business (2015-2020)

12.3.5 IBTM Events Recent Development

12.4 BCD Meetings and Events

12.4.1 BCD Meetings and Events Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Introduction

12.4.4 BCD Meetings and Events Revenue in Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Business (2015-2020)

12.4.5 BCD Meetings and Events Recent Development

12.5 Capital Travel and Events

12.5.1 Capital Travel and Events Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Introduction

12.5.4 Capital Travel and Events Revenue in Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Business (2015-2020)

12.5.5 Capital Travel and Events Recent Development

12.6 CiEvents

Continued…

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/