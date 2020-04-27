Melamine Market studies 2019 with top Companies profile like BASF SE; Cornerstone; Qatar Melamine Company; Golden elephant chemical; Mitsui Chemicals

Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Melamine Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis In Melamine Market research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Melamine Market major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. Melamine Market survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This market study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period derived with the help of SWOT analysis.

Global melamine market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.59% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

Melamine is a type of chemical compound that finds its application in a number of industrial and consumer goods & services. These organic compounds are utilized in the production of various laminates, dinnerware, coatings, flame retardants, adhesives and various others. It is characterized as having a white crystalline form.

Global Melamine Market By Form (Melamine Resin, Melamine Foam, Others)

Application (Laminates, Wood Adhesives, Molding Compounds, Thermoset Plastics, Surface Coating, Paints, Others)

End-User Industry (Construction, Chemical Industry, Textile Industry, Automotive Industry, Others)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global melamine market are China Haohua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd; OCI Nitrogen; BASF SE; Cornerstone; Qatar Melamine Company; Golden elephant chemical; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Nissan Chemical Corporation; Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited; Borealis AG; ECEC; Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe “Puławy” S.A.; Prefere Resins Holding GmbH; GSFC Ltd; Hexion and Xinji JiuYuan chemical industry Co., Ltd. among others.

Market Drivers:

High levels of growth associated with the construction industry which is expected to foster the market growth

High levels of demand from the automotive industry; this factor is expected to boost the growth of this market

Growth of demand from wood adhesives and laminates application acts as a market driver

High levels of disposable income and changes in preferences and lifestyles of consumers also propels the market growth

Market Restraints:

Growing concerns amongst users regarding the emissions of melamine in molding applications; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of various substitute compounds and materials for different applications of melamine; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding long-term exposure of the product to have negative impacts on the users can act as a market restraint

