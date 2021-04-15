Membrane Separation Technology Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Membrane Separation Technology and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Membrane Separation Technology market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Membrane Separation Technology market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global membrane separation technology market was valued at USD 18.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 34.79 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.30% from 2017 to 2025.

Companies in the Membrane Separation Technology market:

DOW Chemical Company

Merck Millipore

Nitto Denko Corporation

Toray Industries

Pentair PLC

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Koch Membrane Systems

Axeon Water Technologies

3M Corporation

Pall Corporation

GE Water & Process Technologies

Corning

Hyflux

Lanxess AG