MEMS Foundry Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 with Key Players – Asia Pacific Microsystems, GLOBALFOUNDRIES U.S, IMT Foundry, ROHM

A MEMS (micro-electromechanical system) is a small miniature machine with both mechanical and electronic components and physical dimensions ranging from several millimeters to less than one micrometer. The MEMS Foundry offers the flexibility to use substrate materials like silicon-on-insulator (SOI), Gallium arsenide (GaAs), glass, silicon, quartz, and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS)-wafers. MEMS Foundry removes the need for customers to use multiple suppliers. At the foundry, the market players offer services with high quality and reliability: prototyping, advanced process development, and low to medium volume manufacturing. MEMS foundry helps in: Metal liftoff processing, Polyimide Processing, and Suspended membrane fabrication, among others.

Within the MEMS Foundry market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total MEMS Foundry market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Asia Pacific Microsystems, Inc., GLOBALFOUNDRIES U.S. Inc., IMT Foundry, ROHM CO., LTD., Silex Microsystems, Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc., X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE

MEMS foundry helps in the reduction of capital requirement, minimizes the time and cost of MEMS by offering standardized wafer manufacturing and production benefits, such as economy of scale, and thus, expected to drive the growth of MEMS foundry outsourcing market during the forecast period. The pure-play MEMS foundries experienced a considerable increase in the past few years; however, the major part of the MEMS foundry outsourcing market is still captured by the Integrated Database Management System (IDMs). The continuous decline in MEMS average selling prices (ASPs) has also forced many IDMs to enter in the market of MEMS foundry outsourcing. Such as, in 2016, Bosch rented its 8″ fab to the fabless MEMS manufacturers. The IDMs have a competitive advantage over the fabless and fab light MEMS players, as they have a high proprietary learning curve in MEMS design or outlet. Moreover, IDMs are also benefited from the economy of scale, particularly from the Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) MEMS.

Answers That the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the MEMS Foundry Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the MEMS Foundry Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of MEMS Foundry Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global MEMS Foundry Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

