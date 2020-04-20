Mens Suits Market 2020:- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Mens Suits market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 17500 million by 2025, from $ 14810 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mens Suits business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mens Suits market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Mens Suits value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Ready to Wear

Made to Measure

Ready to Wear occupy the largest market share segment and Made to Measure the fastest growing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Physical Store Sales

Online Sales

Physical Store Sales have the largest number of applications and Online Sales have the fastest growth

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

LVMH

Armani

Kering

Hugo Boss

Tom Ford

Ermenegildo Zegna

Prada

Canali

Boglioli

Dolce & Gabbana

Versace

Etro

Valentino

Corneliani

Kiton

Burberry

Hickey Freeman

Paul Smith

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mens Suits consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mens Suits market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mens Suits manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mens Suits with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Mens Suits submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mens Suits Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Mens Suits Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Mens Suits Segment by Type

2.2.1 Ready to Wear

2.2.2 Made to Measure

2.3 Mens Suits Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Mens Suits Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Mens Suits Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Mens Suits Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Mens Suits Segment by Application

2.4.1 Physical Store Sales

2.4.2 Online Sales

2.5 Mens Suits Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Mens Suits Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Mens Suits Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Mens Suits Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Mens Suits by Company

3.1 Global Mens Suits Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Mens Suits Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Mens Suits Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Mens Suits Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Mens Suits Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Mens Suits Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Mens Suits Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Mens Suits Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Mens Suits Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Mens Suits Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Mens Suits by Regions

4.1 Mens Suits by Regions

4.2 Americas Mens Suits Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Mens Suits Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Mens Suits Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Mens Suits Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Mens Suits Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Mens Suits Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Mens Suits Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Mens Suits Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Mens Suits Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Mens Suits Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Mens Suits Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Mens Suits Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Mens Suits Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Mens Suits Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mens Suits by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Mens Suits Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Mens Suits Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Mens Suits Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Mens Suits Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Mens Suits by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Mens Suits Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Mens Suits Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Mens Suits Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Mens Suits Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Mens Suits Distributors

10.3 Mens Suits Customer

11 Global Mens Suits Market Forecast

11.1 Global Mens Suits Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Mens Suits Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Mens Suits Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Mens Suits Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Mens Suits Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Mens Suits Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 LVMH

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.1.3 LVMH Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 LVMH Latest Developments

12.2 Armani

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.2.3 Armani Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Armani Latest Developments

12.3 Kering

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.3.3 Kering Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Kering Latest Developments

12.4 Hugo Boss

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.4.3 Hugo Boss Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Hugo Boss Latest Developments

12.5 Tom Ford

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.5.3 Tom Ford Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Tom Ford Latest Developments

12.6 Ermenegildo Zegna

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.6.3 Ermenegildo Zegna Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Ermenegildo Zegna Latest Developments

12.7 Prada

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.7.3 Prada Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Prada Latest Developments

12.8 Canali

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.8.3 Canali Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Canali Latest Developments

12.9 Boglioli

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.9.3 Boglioli Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Boglioli Latest Developments

12.10 Dolce & Gabbana

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.10.3 Dolce & Gabbana Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Dolce & Gabbana Latest Developments

12.11 Versace

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.11.3 Versace Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Versace Latest Developments

12.12 Etro

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.12.3 Etro Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Etro Latest Developments

12.13 Valentino

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.13.3 Valentino Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Valentino Latest Developments

12.14 Corneliani

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.14.3 Corneliani Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Corneliani Latest Developments

12.15 Kiton

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.15.3 Kiton Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Kiton Latest Developments

12.16 Burberry

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.16.3 Burberry Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Burberry Latest Developments

12.17 Hickey Freeman

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.17.3 Hickey Freeman Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Hickey Freeman Latest Developments

12.18 Paul Smith

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Mens Suits Product Offered

12.18.3 Paul Smith Mens Suits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Paul Smith Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

