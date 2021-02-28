Men’s Underwear Market is Thriving Worldwide By Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Top Growing Companies 2026

Global Men’s Underwear Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Men’s Underwear Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Men’s Underwear Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Men’s Underwear market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Men’s Underwear Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Men’s Underwear Market: Fruit of the Loom, Hanesbrands, PVH, Fast Retailing, Jockey International, American Eagle, ThreeGun, Septwolves, Gunze, Aimer, Calida, Cosmo-lady, Iconix, Nanjiren, HUGO BOSS, Wacoal, Triumph, Dolce&Gabbana, Pierre Cardin, Huijie, Tommy John, Duluth Trading, 2(X)IST, GUJIN, Mundo Unico, Byford, Saxx, MeUndies, Stonemen Underwear, PSD Underwear

>>Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/971852/global-men-s-underwear-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Men’s Underwear Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Men’s Underwear Market Segmentation By Product: Briefs, Trunk, Boxers, Thongs

Global Men’s Underwear Market Segmentation By Application: Supermarket, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Men’s Underwear Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Men’s Underwear Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

>>>Request Customization of Report :https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/971852/global-men-s-underwear-market

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Men’s Underwear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Men’s Underwear

1.2 Men’s Underwear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Men’s Underwear Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Briefs

1.2.3 Trunk

1.2.4 Boxers

1.2.5 Thongs

1.3 Men’s Underwear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Men’s Underwear Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Specialty Stores

1.3.4 E-commerce

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Men’s Underwear Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Men’s Underwear Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Men’s Underwear Market Size

1.4.1 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Men’s Underwear Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Men’s Underwear Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Men’s Underwear Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Men’s Underwear Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Men’s Underwear Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Men’s Underwear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Men’s Underwear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Men’s Underwear Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Men’s Underwear Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Men’s Underwear Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Men’s Underwear Production

3.4.1 North America Men’s Underwear Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Men’s Underwear Production

3.5.1 Europe Men’s Underwear Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Men’s Underwear Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Men’s Underwear Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Men’s Underwear Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Men’s Underwear Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Men’s Underwear Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Men’s Underwear Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Men’s Underwear Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Men’s Underwear Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Men’s Underwear Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Men’s Underwear Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Men’s Underwear Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Men’s Underwear Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Men’s Underwear Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Men’s Underwear Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Men’s Underwear Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Men’s Underwear Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Men’s Underwear Business

7.1 Fruit of the Loom

7.1.1 Fruit of the Loom Men’s Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Men’s Underwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Fruit of the Loom Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hanesbrands

7.2.1 Hanesbrands Men’s Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Men’s Underwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hanesbrands Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PVH

7.3.1 PVH Men’s Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Men’s Underwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PVH Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Fast Retailing

7.4.1 Fast Retailing Men’s Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Men’s Underwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Fast Retailing Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Jockey International

7.5.1 Jockey International Men’s Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Men’s Underwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Jockey International Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 American Eagle

7.6.1 American Eagle Men’s Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Men’s Underwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 American Eagle Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ThreeGun

7.7.1 ThreeGun Men’s Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Men’s Underwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ThreeGun Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Septwolves

7.8.1 Septwolves Men’s Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Men’s Underwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Septwolves Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Gunze

7.9.1 Gunze Men’s Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Men’s Underwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Gunze Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Aimer

7.10.1 Aimer Men’s Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Men’s Underwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Aimer Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Calida

7.12 Cosmo-lady

7.13 Iconix

7.14 Nanjiren

7.15 HUGO BOSS

7.16 Wacoal

7.17 Triumph

7.18 Dolce&Gabbana

7.19 Pierre Cardin

7.20 Huijie

7.21 Tommy John

7.22 Duluth Trading

7.23 2(X)IST

7.24 GUJIN

7.25 Mundo Unico

7.26 Byford

7.27 Saxx

7.28 MeUndies

7.29 Stonemen Underwear

7.30 PSD Underwear

8 Men’s Underwear Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Men’s Underwear Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Men’s Underwear

8.4 Men’s Underwear Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Men’s Underwear Distributors List

9.3 Men’s Underwear Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Men’s Underwear Market Forecast

11.1 Global Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Men’s Underwear Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Men’s Underwear Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Men’s Underwear Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Men’s Underwear Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Men’s Underwear Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Men’s Underwear Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Men’s Underwear Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Men’s Underwear Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Men’s Underwear Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Men’s Underwear Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.