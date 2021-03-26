Menâ€™s Underwear Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2016 – 2026

XploreMR presents an insightful analysis of men’s underwear market in the U.S. in its new publication titled ‘Men’s Underwear Market: U.S. Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026’. In this report, XploreMR has focussed on presenting a market outlook of the region and the main aim of this report is to offer a crystal clear picture on the market opportunities in the U.S. men’s underwear market over a forecast period of 10 years, 2016-2026.

In this report, we have included an in-depth analysis of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply and demand perspectives to gain a comprehensive understanding of the men’s underwear market in the United States.

In addition, impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is also included in the report so that the clients can take important decisions regarding this market based on our broad ranging analysis.

Report description

In the report, we have begun by giving a bird’s eye overview of the U.S. men’s underwear market. Our report provides analysis of the United States men’s underwear market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units). To make our report structured and easy to comprehend, we have categorically divided the report into six sections namely by category, by size, by distribution channel, by age group, by price range and by region.

After the overview, we have included a detailed and all-encompassing analysis of key trends and information about drivers and restraints from the supply and demand sides, which will have a profound impact on the United States men’s underwear market.

This kind of data will broaden the horizons of our clients who want to invest in the United States men’s underwear market and help them make strategic decisions that are bound to deliver results in the stipulated time frame.

A section of report discusses on how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. Overall internal competition in the US men’s underwear market is studied to be comparatively high due to high number of major providers of underwear in the market. Various barriers to entry in the industry are also analysed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition levels in the market.

A section of the report highlights US men’s underwear demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the US men’s underwear ecosystem, including the new product offerings in the U.S. men’s underwear market.

This study discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the US men’s underwear market and also analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include Northeast, West region, Midwestern region and South region.

The last section of the report is devoted to study the market performance of some of the top players operating in the United States men’s underwear market. In this competitive landscape, we have provided our clients with a dashboard view of the key market players, based on categories of providers across the value chain, market structure and their presence in the U.S. men’s underwear market portfolio along with their key differentiators.

What is our research methodology?

In order to arrive at the market size of the U.S. men’s underwear market, we have considered various viewpoints based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by segmentation and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been considered to arrive at suitable market estimates.

The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual revenue generated and expected revenue in the U.S. men’s underwear market over the forecast period.

After this exercise, we have then analysed this massive amount of data gathered and validated it using different methods such as the triangulation method and also scrutinised the data using advanced tools to present deep insights into the United States men’s underwear market.

Stand out metrics included in the report

We have included several key metrics in our report to give solid figures that support our assumptions and assertions. It is important to note that in an ever fluctuating economy, we not conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and pinpoint the right opportunities in the United States men’s underwear market.

All the different market segments have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the United States men’s underwear market.

Last but not the least, in order to understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and performance of the United States men’s underwear market, we have developed a unique market attractiveness index to enable key stakeholders to identify real market opportunities.

