Menstrual Sponge Market Size, Share, Demand, Financial Overview, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Menstrual Sponge- Restraints

The frequent usage of sea sponges increase the risk of a syndrome known as toxic shock syndrome. Owing to this, manufacturers are calling their product back, which is negatively affecting the expansion of menstrual sponges market. Another reason hindering the growth of menstrual sponge market is that the women population in underdeveloped regions such as Africa are not aware about this product. According to few sources, frequent usage of menstrual sponges can spread allergies among some women. This is because of the type of material adopted while producing the menstrual sponges. Usage of menstrual sponge is a debatable subject. Lack of awareness about menstrual sponges among women in developing regions is also creating negative impact on menstrual sponge market.

Menstrual Sponge- Regional Overview

Developed regions for instance Europe and North America are capturing remarkable market share in terms of usage of menstrual sponges. Menstrual sponges are easily available due to remarkable presence of supermarkets. There is an increasing awareness among women about maintaining hygiene and this is the main factor behind the evolution of menstrual sponge market in progressive regions like North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to have a good growth in terms of use of menstrual sponge market. The significant reason behind this growth is large number of population in the regions such as China and India.

Menstrual Sponge- Key Brands

Jade and Pearl, Poseidon Sponge, Natural Intimacy, The Sea Sponge Company, and Levant Natural Sponges are few top brands of menstrual sponge.

