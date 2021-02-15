Mesalamine Market Demand, Scope, Growth Analysis to 2027- Mylan, Teva, Ferring B.V., Allergan, Bausch Health, Zydus Cadila, COSMO, Tillotts Pharma, Shire, Pfizer

Mesalamine is used in the treatment of ulcerative colitis (a condition which causes swelling in the lining of the colon) and other inflammatory bowel diseases. It is a prescription drug and contains 5-aminosalicylic acid, which helps in reducing inflammation in the intestine.

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic disease of the GI tract that causes mucosal inflammation in the colon. The increasing prevalence of ulcerative colitis and inflammatory disorders is increasing the demand of mesalamine. Inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s disease and Crohn’s disease affects a vast population worldwide. For instance, as per the Colitis Foundation of America, approximately 1.6 million Americans are suffering from IBD. Moreover, increasing research and development and improving healthcare expenditure in developing countries is further facilitating the growth of the market.

The global mesalamine market is segmented on the basis of dosage from and application. Based on dosage form, the market is segmented into capsule and tablets. Based on application, the market is segmented as ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and other inflammatory diseases.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global mesalamine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The mesalamine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting mesalamine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the mesalamine market in these regions.

