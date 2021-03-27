Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Research, Key Players, Trade Segments And Forecast To 2020 – 2026

The Report Titled on “Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market” which provides COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Production, Capacity, Value, Values & Consumption ), Regional and Country-Level Market Size, Segmentation Market Growth, Market Share, Competitive Landscape, Sales Analysis, Impact of Domestic and Market Players. Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market detailed study of historical and present/future market data. Economic growth, GDP (Gross Domestic Product), and inflation are some of the elements included in this report to offer crystal clear picture of the Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) industry at global level.

Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs), also called as Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) or coordination networks, are crystalline materials which can be readily self-assembled from metal ions or metal clusters with organic ligands They display permanent porosity with the enormous internal surface area and large structural diversity, and thus lead to a wide spectrum of applications including gas capture and storage , molecule separations , ion-exchange , drug delivery , sensing, catalysis , luminescence.

The industry is high concentration, the key brand include BASF, MOFapps, Strem Chemicals and so on. Currently, BASF is a global leader in MOF materials research and large-scale production vendor and they almost monopolize the MOF market.

Metal organic frame works are a class of materials, so powerful in their capacity and so versatile in their application that it is a pity that to date there was practically no industrial application after more than 10 years of research. Materials were apparently up to this point not stable enough, not mechanically robust, too expensive and production methods for larger quantities were environmentally unfriendly. At present, in developed countries, the Metal-organic Frameworks industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level.

Global Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) market size will increase to 750 Million US$ by 2025, from 70 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF).

⦿ Zinc-Based Type

⦿ Copper-Based Type

⦿ Iron-Based Type

⦿ Aluminum-Based Type

⦿ Magnesium-Based Type

⦿ Others

⦿ Gas Storage

⦿ Adsorption Separation

⦿ Catalytic

⦿ Other

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

