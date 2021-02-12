Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Research Report 2020 Elaborate Analysis With Growth Forecast To 2026

Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( BASF, MOFapps, Strem Chemicals Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisMetal-organic Frameworks (MOF), Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs), also called as Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) or coordination networks, are crystalline materials which can be readily self-assembled from metal ions or metal clusters with organic ligands They display permanent porosity with the enormous internal surface area and large structural diversity, and thus lead to a wide spectrum of applications including gas capture and storage , molecule separations , ion-exchange , drug delivery , sensing, catalysis , luminescence.

The industry is high concentration, the key brand include BASF, MOFapps, Strem Chemicals and so on. Currently, BASF is a global leader in MOF materials research and large-scale production vendor and they almost monopolize the MOF market.

Metal organic frame works are a class of materials, so powerful in their capacity and so versatile in their application that it is a pity that to date there was practically no industrial application after more than 10 years of research. Materials were apparently up to this point not stable enough, not mechanically robust, too expensive and production methods for larger quantities were environmentally unfriendly. At present, in developed countries, the Metal-organic Frameworks industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level.

Global Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) market size will increase to 750 Million US$ by 2025, from 70 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF).

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) in each type, can be classified into:

☑ Zinc-Based Type

☑ Copper-Based Type

☑ Iron-Based Type

☑ Aluminum-Based Type

☑ Magnesium-Based Type

☑ Others

☑ Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF)

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) in each application, can be classified into:

☑ Gas Storage

☑ Adsorption Separation

☑ Catalytic

☑ Other

Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

