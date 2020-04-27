Metal Recycling Market Undertake Strapping Growth By 2019 With ArcelorMittal, Nucor, CMC, Sims Metal Management Limited, Aurubis. The other players in the market are European Metal Recycling, DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd, Tata Steel,  Baosteel Co.,Ltd., REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Novelis Aluminum, Norton Aluminium Ltd,  Kuusakoski

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Metal Recycling Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This global Metal Recycling business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Businesses can achieve key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with precious guidance and direction to drive the business towards the growth and success. The major scope of this market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

The Global Metal Recycling Market is expected to reach USD 59.5 billion by 2026, from USD 36.0 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, ArcelorMittal, Nucor, CMC, Sims Metal Management Limited, Aurubis. The other players in the market are European Metal Recycling, DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd, Tata Steel, Baosteel Co.,Ltd., REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Novelis Aluminum, Norton Aluminium Ltd, Kuusakoski, REAL ALLOY, Tom Martin & Co Ltd., TMS International, Ferrous Processing & Trading., PSC Metals, AMG Resources Corporation, Alter Trading Inc, Mervis Industries, OmniSource Corporation, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, AMERICAN IRON & METAL, SUNRISE METAL RECYCLING LTD., Upstate Metal Recycling, Inc., WM. MILLER SCRAP IRON & METAL CO., GFG Alliance, BL Duke, Cozzi Recycling.

Metal recycling is a process of collecting the old metal from those structures which are nearing their structural life and processing those metals which can be used as a raw material for the manufacturing of new products. The metals can be recycled repeatedly without any loss in the quality of the product. The main benefit of metal recycling is that new products can be produced very effectively and with a low carbon footprint. For instance, it is seen that recycled aluminium needs around 95% less energy as compared to producing new aluminium from the ores. This helps in reducing the global warming and also there is cost reduction for the manufacturers.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from the aluminium industry

Rapid industrialization in the developing economies leading to increased demand for metal products

Rising awareness for sustainable management practices leading to the increased use of recycled metals

Awareness for the effective and proper use of natural resources

Market Restraint:

No proper organised sector for metal recycling.

Improper regulations for free and smooth scrap metals recycling trade.

Supply chain management issues

Segmentation: Global Metal Recycling Market

By Type

Ferrous metal

Non-ferrous metal

By Scrap Type

Old scrap

New scrap

By equipment

Shredders

Shears

Granulating machines

Briquetting machines

By End use

Building & construction

Automotive

Equipment manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Consumer appliances

Packaging

Others (Aerospace, furnishing, and residential & commercial utensils sectors)

