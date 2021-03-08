Meter Data Management System Market Business Development Strategies 2019-2027 by Major Key Players – ABB Group, Aclara Technologies, Diehl Stiftung, Eaton

The rapid installation of smart meters is on the rise across developed as well as developing nations. Replacement of traditional metering systems with smart metering system is primarily due to government policies for smart meters. The system is useful in detecting energy theft and monitoring energy consumption. Furthermore, a growing need for accurate billing is another major factor contributing to the growth of the meter data management system market during the forecast period.

The meter data management system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for smart meter networks coupled with the rising need for accurate energy bill generation. Rising electricity demand and favorable government regulations are likely to further fuel the market growth. However, the meter data management system market may be negatively affected on account of existing cybersecurity threats. On the other hand, smart city programs in developing countries are likely to offer key growth opportunities to market players during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include ABB Group, Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International, Itron Inc., Kamstrup, Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Meter Data Management System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of meter data management system market with detailed market segmentation by offering, utility type, application, end user and geography. The global meter data management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading meter data management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global meter data management system market is segmented on the basis of offering, utility type, application, and end user. By offering, the market is segmented as software and hardware. Based on utility type, the market is segmented as gas, water, and electricity. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as smart grid, microgrid, energy storage, EV charging, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as residential, commercial, and industrial.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. METER DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. METER DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. METER DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. METER DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – OFFERING

8. METER DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – UTILITY TYPE

9. METER DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. METER DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

11. METER DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. METER DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ABB GROUP

13.2. ACLARA TECHNOLOGIES LLC (HUBBELL INCORPORATED)

13.3. DIEHL STIFTUNG AND CO. KG

13.4. EATON CORPORATION

13.5. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

13.6. ITRON INC.

13.7. KAMSTRUP

13.8. LANDIS GYR

13.9. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

13.10. SIEMENS AG

14. APPENDIX

