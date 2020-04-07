Meter Data Management System Market Global Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity, Key Players, Advance Technology by 2027

Market Overview:

The global meter data management system market accounted to US$ 837.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,891.7 Mn by 2027.



The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

The analysis of the global market for Meter data management system until 2027 is an in-depth study of the Meter data management system industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Meter data management system with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Meter data management system is expected to experience strong Growth over the forecast period.

Government policies and legislative mandates for smart metering globally

The business or household equipped with a smart meter is enabled to monitor its electricity usage and make adjustments that reduce overall usage. They also help in shifting usage to non-peak hours when rates are lower. This is an advantage for the utility, as the low demand during peak hours decreases the amount of electricity it needs to generate at maximum cost, and limits the new capital investments. This factor is subsequently anticipated to encourage the meter data management system market growth during the forecast period.

Rising demand for the system with an upsurge in smart city initiatives

With the increasing population, the demand for utility consumption is expected to increase exponentially. A city’s utility management systems and distribution channel are expected to be viable over a longer period of in order to maintain growth consistently. They should also be integrated with technologies that are capable to monitor and check utility loss issues. The government of various countries are adopting the momentum of smart cities thereby, investing in the development of internet infrastructure in the countries with an aim to bring robust urbanization. The aforesaid factor is expected to provide huge benefits to the companies providing this system and thus, positively impacting the meter data management system market.

Market Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Diehl Metering GmbH

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Itron Inc.

Kamstrup A/S

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the meter data management system market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. North America led the meter data management system market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years to during the forecast period. with the increasing number of connected elements of the power grid to the internet, concerns regarding cyber-attacks have increased that may hinder smart grid progress. In 2018, the Canadian government announced a US$ 76 Mn call for bids to fund smart grid systems. Investments resulting from this call for bids will support bigger-scale demonstrations of encouraging near-commercial smart grid technologies as well as the installation of smart grid integrated systems for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



