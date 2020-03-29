Metrology Services Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2028
Metrology Services Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Metrology Services industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Metrology Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Metrology Services market covering all important parameters.
manufacturers to increase their efficiency by optimizing productivity without significantly affecting the resource requirements. Different metrology products can be used independently or as integrated systems for functions such as measurement (3D), quality control or inspection, reverse engineering, product quality optimization, or to minimize need of reworks, and reduce scrap/waste generation during the manufacturing process. However, considering the high cost of such precision equipments, it becomes financially challenging for manufacturers to be able to keep their inventory at par with technological developments resulting in new product introduction in the market. This has given rise to service sector, wherein third party vendors are outsourced the instrumentation and measurement section. The metrology services market is broadly categorized into product segments such as coordinate measuring machines (CMM) and optical digitizers and scanners (ODS).
Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
- Gantry machines
- Bridge machines
- Articulated arm machines
- Horizontal arm machines
Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS)
- 3D laser scanners
- White light scanners
- Laser trackers
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Industrial
- Power generation
- Others (medical and electronics)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the world (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)
