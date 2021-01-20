Microgrid Control System Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Segments, Key Regions, Future Scope, Growth Factors, Company Profiles and Forecast till 2025

The Global Microgrid Control System Market was valued to be around USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% by 2025. Increasing investments in renewable energy is driving the demand for global microgrid control system market.

Growing investments and government initiatives in renewable as well as in the improvement of energy access is boosting the growth of microgrid control system market globally. Moreover, the transmission and distribution infrastructure is being renovated since there is a rise in energy demands and limitations of space availability in populated urban areas. These features are helping the microgrid control system market grow globally.

Some of the key players operating in this market include GE, Schneider Electric, ABB, Emerson, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., Eaton, Seimens AG, S&C Electric Company, Woodward, Inc., and Power Secure, Inc., among others.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Microgrid Control System market, owing to rapid investments in electrification projects made by developing economies, such as China and India. This has led to increased demand for microgrid control systems in the region.

Research Methodology

The Market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, Market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected Market growth rate.

The Market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer

* End-user Supplier

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institute.

