Microirrigation Systems Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market was valued at USD 1.07billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.94billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

M Company

Danaher Corporation

Accepta

Hardy Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu Corporation

Perkinelmer

Lamotte Company

Avantor Performance Materials

Millipore Sigma

IDEX Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation