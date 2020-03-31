Microturbines size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2021

In this report, the global Microturbines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Microturbines Market, by Power Rating

12–50 KW

51–250 KW

Above 250 KW

Microturbines Market, by Application

CHP (Combined Heat & Power)

Standby Power

Microturbines Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Microturbines Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The bove 250 KW power rating segment holds a dominant share due to its high demand from industrial and heavy commercial end-users

The increasing end-consumer awareness about CHP opportunities is also likely to boost to the microturbines market

Recovering oil & gas industry and rising demand for on-site power generation along with increasing CHP opportunities are expected to drive the microturbines market in the near future

The industrial end-user segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

CHP is the major application segment for microturbines

North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the significant rate during the forecast period

