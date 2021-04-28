Middle East District Cooling Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Middle East District Cooling Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Middle East District Cooling Market size valued at USD 7 billion in 2018 is set to exceed an annual installed capacity of 19 Million RT by 2025.

UAE District Cooling Market, By Production Technique, 2018 & 2025 (000 RT)

Stringent energy-efficiency protocols along with promising regulatory reforms to mitigate harmful GHG emissions will drive the Middle East district cooling market. Over the years, the countries across Middle East have recorded high concentration of GHG emissions thereby increasing the demand for DC systems Growing inclination toward the adoption of smart & sustainable technologies on account of various environmental and economic benefits will further enhance the industry dynamics.

Rising infrastructural spending across the GCC nations along with rapidly expanding population will boost the demand for district cooling market. In 2016, a budget of USD 4.62 billion was allocated by the UAE government for the development of infrastructure by 2020. Rapid expansion of industrial base and commercial facilities have further escalated the demand for reliable power, thereby stimulating the industry outlook.

Paradigm shift toward the optimization of energy-efficient cooling along with growing inclination of regulatory authorities to fulfil energy conservation targets will drive the district cooling market. In 2015, the government of Dubai set its target to achieve 40 percent of cooling demand through district cooling systems by the year 2030. The target aims toward the reduction of power consumption of the citys air conditioning by 50 percent. Other GCC nations including Qatar and Kuwait are also adopting district cooling regulations to achieve sustainability and environmental safety, thereby driving the industry outlook.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Middle East District Cooling Market

Middle East District Cooling Market, By Production Technique

Free cooling market in 2018, was valued over USD 1.5 billion. Growing measures to reduce the fossil fuel dependency along with reduction of peak power consumption load will enhance the product adoption. The technology does not employ the use of environmentally damaging refrigerants and involves the use of cold water from water bodies consisting lakes, oceans, seas and rivers.

Electric chillers district cooling market will witness growth on account of low electricity prices in the GCC countries and feasible operational cost. Ability of the production technique to provide bulk of centralized cooling power with very high coefficient of performance as compared to commercial & residential air-conditioning units will propel the product demand.

Middle East District Cooling Market, By Application

Increasing investments toward efficient designing of commercial structures consisting of high-end offices, hotels and tall skyscrapers will drive the commercial market. For instance, some of the prominent large-scale commercial developments include Business Bay, Dubai International Financial Centre, the Jumeirah Beach hotel, and the Madinat Jumeirah resort. The technology will further witness enhanced adoption on account of high indoor temperatures in commercial buildings.

Residential district cooling market will witness growth of over 8% by 2025. Growing urban population and escalating energy prices will stimulate the adoption of the DC plants in residential premises. Easy maintenance and control along with effectiveness of these systems to conserve water will foster the industry outlook.

Middle East District Cooling Market, By Country

Stringent government regulations to foster sustainable development along with significant investments to meet the cooling demand will drive the UAE district cooling market. For instance, the Dubai government has developed the largest district cooling network in the city, attracting investments of over USD 150 million between 2009 to 2014. The city also plans to expand its district cooling capacity to meet the expected demand from development related to the hosting of the World Expo in the year 2020.

Rapidly rising temperature over the years and the proven viability of DC plants to reduce the energy consumption will propel the Kuwait market. The Ministry of Electricity and Water in Kuwait has adopted plans to embrace district cooling as a major contributor to the development of sustainable energy in the country. In addition, the countrys efforts to accommodate the growing population along with the need to meet the growing energy demand will propel the industry outlook.

Qatar district cooling market will witness growth on account of ongoing economic development coupled with huge strides of investments across the island. Development of codes on water and energy sustainability along with initiatives to increase the overall efficiency of district cooling will further boost the country dynamics. For instance, the District Cooling Design and Water Management Code was formulated in 2017, to focus on the use of recycled water in district cooling.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Middle East District Cooling Market

Key participants across the Middle East district cooling market include Tabreed, Empower, Qatar Cool, Marafeq Qatar, Araner, Shinryo Corporation, Ramboll Group, Veolia and Stellar Energy amongst others.

Growing demand for sustainable and energy efficient DC plants to reduce the environmental impact and energy consumption has encouraged the industry participants to invest more in the development of the technology, thereby enhancing the business dynamics.

Industry Viewpoint

District cooling system is designed to distribute cooling capacity in the form of chilled water. The DC plant is capable of delivering chilled water to multiple buildings from a centralized location through a network of underground insulated pipes. The required energy to drive the chillers is met from multiple production techniques consisting free cooling, waste heat from industrial processes and electric chillers. DC plants produces less noise, are easy to maintain, efficiently controls the internal temperature of the buildings and consumes less power as compared to other alternate cooling options.

