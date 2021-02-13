Middle Office Outsourcing Market Demonstrates a Spectacular Growth by 2027 ADEPA GLOBAL SERVICES S.A., BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN, CACEIS, HEDGEGUARD, JPMORGAN CHASE CO., NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION, SOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES SERVICES, SS AND C TECHNOLOGIES, INC., STATE STREET CORPORATION, THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION
The Middle Office Outsourcing Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.
Middle office services comprise of various stakeholders such as custodians, brokers, and other third-parties. Clients outsource their middle office functions to automate the workflow process. Hedge fund and Private equity are finding it problematic to expand the asset risks to meet the regulatory compliances due to high investment involved. This, in turn, increases the growth of the middle office outsourcing market.
Key Benefits-
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Middle Office Outsourcing Market
- To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)
The need for new technology and budget constrain are the factors driving the growth of the middle office outsourcing market. However, unexpected costs and operational risks, uncertainties in the implementation delays in outsourcing, and the need for internal data control may restrain the growth of the middle office outsourcing market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the rise of cloud and automation solutions is expecting to fuel the growth of the middle office outsourcing market.
Leading Key Players:
- ADEPA GLOBAL SERVICES S.A.
- BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN
- CACEIS
- HEDGEGUARD
- JPMORGAN CHASE CO.
- NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
- SOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES SERVICES
- SS AND C TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
- STATE STREET CORPORATION
- THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION
The global middle office outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of offering, end-user. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented as portfolio management, trade management, others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented investment banking and management, broker-dealers, stock exchanges, others.
The Middle Office Outsourcing Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.
