MIGRAINE DRUGS MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH $2,190 MILLION BY 2025 | ABBOTT, ALLERGAN, ASTRAZENECA, EISAI, ENDO, GLAXOSMITHKLINE

Migraine is characterized by a recurrent throbbing headache, which usually lasts from four hours to three days. This occurs on one side of the head, but may spread to both sides. It is often accompanied by vomiting, sensitivity to light or sound, nausea, and disturbed vision in some cases. Migraine is sometimes preceded by an aura that is followed by fatigue. The global migraine drugs market was valued at $1,713 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $2,190 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in awareness among patients for migraine treatment & prevention, rapid increase in female population, and surge in prevalence of migraine drive the growth of the global migraine drugs market. However, side effects associated with migraine drugs limit the market growth. On the contrary, growth opportunities in the developing nations and emerging new therapies for migraine treatment are expected to present opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the migraine drugs market based on type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into abortive medicine and preventive medicine. Depending on route of administration, it is fragmented into oral, injection, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hospital-based Pharmacies, retail Pharmacies, and online Pharmacies. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the overall market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the global migraine drugs market.

Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the applications and developments in the industry.

An in-depth analysis based on region is provided to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

