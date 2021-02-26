Military Augmented Reality Market 2020 : Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players BAE Systems, Applied Technologies Associates, Google, Osterhout Design Group, Six15 Technologies

Military Augmented Reality report comprises of data that can be quite essential when it comes to dominate the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. The statistics are represented in graphical format in this Military Augmented Reality Market report for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The report provides you the insights which help you have a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impinge on the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are mentioned in the report.

Market Insights

North America with highest share in 2017 also, foresees the highest CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2025

North America captures largest market share in military augmented reality market and is also fastest growing region in the market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The growth of military augmented reality market in North America is attributed to the high defence spending and early adoption to the augmented reality technology in military for both training as well as live battlefield. A new helmet-mounted displays, named Tactical Augmented Reality (TAR) developed by US Naval Research Laboratory. Also, besides this large number companies located in US or other region across globe are also supplying AR devices for military application to US defence department. Pertaining to the increasing demand for augmented reality devices among the US soldiers, companies designing and offering augmented devices for military purposes are finding it easy to market their products, which is paving the growth path for military augmented reality market in North America region. Canada on the other hand, is also following the trends of the US in adoption of augmented reality with an objective to strengthen its dismounted soldiers, which is again helping the military augmented reality market to grow year on year. Asia Pacific military augmented reality market is estimated to be the second fastest growing region across the globe during the forecast period. The growth of military augmented reality market in Asia Pacific is majorly attributed to the technological adoption among the Chinese soldiers and Japanese soldiers.

Increase in Demand for Enhanced Situational Awareness

The military augmented reality market is expected to revolutionize the battlefield information generation concept in the coming years, as the demand for enhanced situational awareness is peaking at a rapid rate over the years. The major defense sectors across the globe are witnessing significant developments in the recent years, leading the defense forces to upgrade and strengthen their equipment and personnel. The recent development is the implementation of augmented reality among the military forces during combat operation. The augmented reality is expected to replace various tools and devices currently used by the forces, resulting in reduction in weight of equipment mounted on soldiers. The augmented reality is a combination of numerous tools and devices in one device or system. The new technology facilitates the soldiers by mapping their location and identifying friend or foe location. In addition, the device is also equipped with night vision capabilities, which is mitigating the scope of carrying extra night vision goggles. The equipment adds extra elements such as graphics and icons on top of soldier’s natural view, providing them with real time information such as maps, location of friends and foes. These benefits have increased the interest among the military forces to adopt the new technology which is driving the growth of military augmented reality market in the recent times. Furthermore, from the soldier’s point of view, civilians and civilian vehicles are marked with special colors or indicators as a warning and enemy and enemy vehicle with different color for identification of potential threat, therefore enhancing the situational awareness. Hence, the increased demand for situational awareness, is a prominent driving factor bolstering the growth of this advanced technology among the defense forces in a combat operation, thereby driving the military augmented reality market.

Component Insights

Military augmented reality market consists of various components such as lens, display, camera, sensors, memory & processors/controllers and others. The others segment includes computational power and tracking systems. The most demanding component segment in military augmented reality market in 2017 accounted for display, as the wearer relies on this component completely. Displays are the screen on which the captured information is provided by the processing unit. The soldiers are facilitated by viewing the war field surrounding without moving from one place to another and can decide on the next move. In addition, the displays also provide information related to foreign language by converting the same to user’s language. Earlier the displays used in augmented reality displayed black and white projections, in order to maintain high contrast images. With the increasing demand for color projections, the researchers or manufacturers are innovating various technologies, and the recent technology showcased the color displays projects significantly more contrast even in bright light, enabling the wearer to understand the projections easily. The continuous advancements in the field of enhancing the quality of displays in augmented reality device, is helping the military augmented reality market to surge over the years.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

