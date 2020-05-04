Military Robots Market hit value of USD 52.07 billion by 2026, Analysis By-Cobham plc, AeroVironment, Inc., Thales Group, IMI Systems Ltd., BAE Systems., Saab AB

“Global Military Robots Market 2020” and Upcoming Growth for 2027 from various Effect and factors about market environment, competitive landscape, historical and current data for forecast Growth with technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progressive CAGR. A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Military Robots Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, QinetiQ, ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC., Cobham plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., UAV Factory, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., IMI Systems Ltd., BAE Systems., Saab AB., Boeing., and others.

Global military robots market is driven by the use of robots for a new range of military applications and military modernization programs, global military robots market registering a healthy CAGR of 13.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Military Robotics are autonomous robots that are designed for tasks like gunfire, rescue, airborne and for underwater surveillance, they are designed to provide military capable for image capturing, bomb disposal, gunfire, carry wounded military personnel, and detect mines. All this advancement is due to automation in military industry which helps in providing better service and safety.

Competition Analysis:

Global military robots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of military robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, QinetiQ, ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC., Cobham plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., UAV Factory, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., IMI Systems Ltd., BAE Systems., Saab AB., Boeing., and others.

Research Methodology

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

This report studies the global Military Robots Market, analyzes and researches the market development status and forecast in

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Platform (Land Robots, Marine Robots, Airborne Robots),

Application (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) ,Search and Rescue ,Combat Support ,Transportation ,Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) ,Mine Clearance ,Firefighting ,Others),

Payout (Sensor, Radar, Weapon, Others),

End user (Military Market, Homeland Security Market),

Mode of operation (Human Operated, Autonomous),

Market Drivers

Development of artificial intelligence and modern technology drives the market of military robots

Increasing terrorism activities worldwide is another factor driving the growth of the market

Increase in perfection due to replacement of soldiers with robots is also driving the market growth

These robots are designed to provide excellent service at situation like hazardous and extreme environments without any hassle, contributing in the industrial development

Market Restraints

Decline in defence budget in developed economies across the globe acts as restraints for the industry

High cost of procurement and maintenance cost for the robots

