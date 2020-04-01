Military Surveillance Radar Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Aselsan A.S, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Easat Radar Systems

The defense industry across the globe is advancing significantly. The military forces and military contractors in the developed countries are progressing with the joint ventures, which is resulting in development of advanced technologies. Also, the rise in demand to secure mission critical establishments remotely is propelling the demand for radar surveillance systems, which is driving the military surveillance radar market.

The demand for military surveillance radar is at a constant rise, which is majorly attributed to the fact that, the market players operating in military surveillance radar market is continuously exercising radar advancement activities. Additionally, the investment towards the procurement of robust surveillance radar is increasing among the developing countries, thereby, boosting the military surveillance radar market in the current scenario. The military surveillance radar market is anticipated to soar in the coming years, owing to the significant demand for drone detection system to deter drone infiltration over critical military establishments. Furthermore, rise in electronic warfare in the developing countries is expected to create lucrative business opportunities for military surveillance market players in the near future.

Key players profiled in the report include Aselsan A.S, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Easat Radar Systems Limited, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., Harris Corporation, Kelvin Hughes, Saab AB, Terma A/S, Thales Group

The “Global Military Surveillance Radar Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global military surveillance radar market with detailed market segmentation by type, platform, component, frequency and geography. The global military surveillance radar market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading military surveillance radar market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global military surveillance radar market is segmented on the type, platform, component, and frequency. On the basis of type, the military surveillance radar market is segmented as battlefield surveillance radars, ground-based air surveillance radars, coastal surveillance radars, airport surveillance radars, air-to-air surveillance radars, air-to-ground surveillance radars, shipborne surveillance radars, and others. The platform segment in the military surveillance radar market include airborne, naval, and land. Based on component, the military surveillance radar market is categorized as antennas, transmitter, power amplifier, signal processor, others. And finally, the frequency segment of military surveillance radar market comprises of UHF/VHF Band, S-Band, C-Band, K/Ku/Ka Band, Others.

