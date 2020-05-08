Milk Powder Market 2020 Global Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects 2026

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Milk Powder Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Businesses can achieve key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with precious guidance and direction to drive the business towards the growth and success. The major scope of this market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

Global milk powder market is expected to rise to register a steady CAGR of 4.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the changing lifestyles combined with high nutritional value of the product.

Global Milk Powder Market By Type (Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dairy Whitener, Buttermilk Powder, Fat-Filled Milk Powder, Others), Application (Nutritional Food, Infant Formulas, Confectionaries, Baked Sweets, Savouries, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Milk Powder Market

Milk powder is a dairy product that is produced from drying and dehydration of milk. Milk powder has a higher shelf life and can be preserved for a long duration unlike liquid/fluid milk. In order to eradicate the possibility of bacteria growth, milk is pasteurised under regulated temperatures before being transformed into milk powder. Milk powder has nutritional benefits and is rich in various vital minerals and vitamins including calcium, zinc, magnesium, and vitamins A, E, K and D. Due to its high nutritional content it has wide application in infant food, nutritional food, confectionaries, sweets amongst a few others.

Top Key Players:

Fonterra Co-operative Group, Nestlé, GCMMF, Arla Foods amba, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA, Dean Foods., Land O’Lakes, Inc., MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO.,LTD., Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd., Parmalat S.p.A., SODIAAL, Synlait Ltd, Schreiber Foods, Saputo Inc., Milkfood Limited, Freddy Baines n.v., Kaskat, Param Dairy Limited, Medallion Milk, Lakeland Dairies, Interfood Holding B.V., Nova Dairy and Alban Company Qatar amongst others.

Market Drivers:

Greater shelf life and long preservation capabilities of milk powder boosts the growth of this market

Easy transportation and low storage costs associated with milk powder also accelerates the growth of this market

Rising applicability in various food substances due to their nutritional benefits such as infant food, nutritional food, confectionaries, sweets also boosts the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Addition of preservatives in milk powder in order to enhance its shelf life restrains the growth of this market

Adulteration of milk also hampers the growth of this market

Stringent regulations imposed by various international bodies on infant food also hinders the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Yili Company has acquired the business of Westland Milk Products. This acquisition would help Yili expand its operations globally, extend its product portfolio and enrich from Westland Milk Products expertise. Yili would scale its operations not only to meet Asia-Pacific needs but to spread its wings across the globe. The combination of two dairy giants would accelerate the growth of this market.

In May 2017, Ausnutria entered into an affirmative agreement to acquire the entire business of Australian Dairy Park (ADP). This acquisition would include the entire business operations, which include production, packaging & selling of dairy products and milk powder, along with R&D activities. Ausnutria would also acquire a 50% stake in Ozfarm business, the manufacturer of ADP. This acquisition would scale Ausnutria’s operation, increase their production capacity and able to it provide its products across the globe.

Market Segmentations:

Global Milk Powder Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Whole Milk Powder

Skimmed Milk Powder

Dairy Whitener

Buttermilk Powder

Fat-Filled Milk Powder

Others

By Application

Nutritional Food

Infant Formulas

Confectionaries

Baked Sweets

Savouries

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Milk Powder Market

Global milk powder market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of milk powder market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

