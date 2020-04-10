MiRNA Tools and Services Market will experience robust expansion in the 2019-2027 forecast period Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories

MicroRNAs are non-coding and plays a vital role in gene expressions. These work after transcription and modify approximately 30% of all mammalian protein-encoding genes. These are widely used in various molecular applications.

The market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rise in incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Increasing research and development work globally for the development of various diagnosis tests are also driving the demand of the market.

The “Global MiRNA Tools and Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of miRNA tools and services market with detailed market segmentation by product & service, technology, end user, and geography. The global miRNA tools and services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading MiRNA tools and services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global miRNA tools and services market is segmented on the basis of product & service, technology and end user. Based on product & service, the market is segmented into research tools, and service. Based on technology, the market is segmented into Extraction Tools, qRT-PCR, NGS, Microarray, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into research & academic institutes, biotechnology companies and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., System Biosciences, LLC, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., NanoString Technologies, Inc., Quantabio

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Most important Products of MiRNA Tools and Services covered in this report are:

Research Tools

Services

Most important Technology of MiRNA Tools and Services covered in this report are:

Extraction Tools

qRT-PCR

NGS

Microarray

Others

