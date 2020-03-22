Mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Augmented Expansion to Be Registered by 2019-2025

Global “Mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System market”- Report defines the vital growth factors, opportunities and market segment of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report Mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System offers a complete market outlook and development rate during the past, present, and the forecast period, with concise study, Mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System market effectively defines the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities. The comprehensive, versatile and up-to-date information on Mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System market is provided in this report.

Mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

The following manufacturers are covered:

NDI Recognition Systems Ltd.

Vigilant Solutions Inc.

Q-Free ASA, Genetec, Inc.

Siemens AG

PIPS Technology Ltd.

Tattile Srl

Vysionics Intelligent Traffic Solutions Ltd.

Bosch Security Systems

3M Company

Intelligent Traffic Solutions Ltd.

Genetec Inc.

CA Traffic Limited

ELSAG North America

COBAN Technologies

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

ANPR Cameras

ANPR Software

Frame Grabbers

Triggers

Others

Segment by Application

Traffic Management

Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Parking Management

Access Control

