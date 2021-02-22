Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth By 2027

“The number of mobile subscribers and people using internet on their mobile phones has surged from 7.80 billion subscribers in 2017 to 7.97 billion subscribers in 2018, with an addition of 170 million subscribers during the year.”

In 2018, the overall mobile subscriber base was 7.97 billion and out of this 3.58 billion were internet subscribers. Internet subscribers represented a noteworthy share of overall subscriber base. The adoption of 5G technology is expected to start from 2020 onwards.

Mobile Data Consumption Key Trends

The mobile data traffic every month and for each smartphone is projected to remain persistent across all the region despite of significant differences in the data consumption patterns. For instance, the North America charted for highest usage by accounting for nearly 5.1 GB each month per active smartphone user, whereas, the western Europe was estimated to approach 2.7 GB per month milestone by 2016 end. Furthermore, the growth in developed markets like US and Europe is slowing down as these regions are approaching saturation in terms of mobile subscribers. However, developing economies like India and China have significant potential to grow from 2019 to 2027.

Global Mobile Data Consumption Market– Company Profiles

AT&T, Inc.

china mobile Limited

China Telecom Corporation Limited

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Deutsche Telekom AG

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Orange S.A

Telefónica S.A.

Telecom Italia

Vodafone group PLC

Demographic Insights

The demographic profile of internet users in terms of gender ratio, age group, education level and other parameters vary based on specific countries/regions. Language is one of the parameter based on which we can identify the demographics of internet users worldwide. In terms of website language, more than half of the websites are in in English language followed by Russian, German, Spanish and Chinese.

Data Usage Insights

In 2018, the amount of data consumed by mobile internets users worldwide reached a new level. In both developing and developed countries, unlimited plans have become a norm, and fierce completion among operators led to wide availability of affordable data plans all over the world. Low cost smartphones have further fueled this growth trend of mobile internet users.

