Mobile Gamma Camera System Market Dominating Industry Trends By 2026 | ilon Technologies, General Electric Company, Digirad Corporation

Mobile gamma camera system is an imaging technique to generate functional scans of small and large organs including brain, cardiac, neurological, breast, thyroid, pancreas and kidney applications. The mobile gamma camera scans the body by using a procedure that follows injecting a radionucleotide in the body or organ and then recording the resulting radioactivity by image scanning. In mobile gamma camera the total examination time is ten minutes till final images. Further, mobile gamma camera system can be used at bedside and is greater in clinical practices. Nuclear imaging is performed due to its better selectivity and resolution. Thus, it is vastly used at the time of surgery in the healthcare sector. In addition, a rise in number of applications of mobile gamma camera devices is expected to reduce the costs of hospitalization without threatening the safety of patients.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Mobile Gamma Cameras market including: Dilon Technologies, Inc, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Digirad Corporation, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, GAEDE Medizinsysteme GmbH, Adolesco AB, MiE GmbH, Gamma Medica, Inc., Crystal Photonics GmbH, Oncovision.

The global mobile gamma cameras market is experiencing growth owing to factors such as advantages of mobile gamma cameras over traditional gamma cameras and technological advancements in expanding the imaging options. Further, factors such as rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in near future, fuel the growth of the global mobile gamma cameras market. However, side effects such as decrease in organ function, hair loss and skin burn of mobile gamma cameras and exposure to a lethal dose of gamma radiation are certain factors which hamper the growth of the global mobile gamma cameras market. On the contrary, development of mobile gamma camera is slowly replacing the conventional cameras and this represents the biggest technological development in the market followed by miniaturization and numerous developments in the radionucleotide, which are anticipated to create newer opportunities in the emerging as well as the developed markets.

Mobile Gamma Cameras Market by Type:

Single-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Dual-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Triple-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Handheld Mobile Gamma Camera

Mobile Gamma Cameras Market, by Application

Cardiac Imaging

Breast Imaging

Thyroid Scanning

Kidney Scanning

Intraoperative Imaging

Other

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Mobile Gamma Cameras industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

