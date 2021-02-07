Mobile Payment Technologies Market Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2029
The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Mobile Payment Technologies market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Mobile Payment Technologies is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Mobile Payment Technologies market was valued at USD _ million/billion.
This research report based on ‘ Mobile Payment Technologies market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Mobile Payment Technologies market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Mobile Payment Technologies industry.
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Overview:
The Research projects that the Mobile Payment Technologies market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.
Leading manufacturers of Mobile Payment Technologies Market:
Competitive Dynamics
Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the mobile payment technologies marketbased on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the mobile payment technologies market.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global mobile payment technologies marketinclude MasterCard International Inc., Visa, Inc., American Express, Co., Boku, Inc., Fortumo, PayPal, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Ltd., AT & T, Inc., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent, and Microsoft Corporation.
Market Segmentation
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Type
- Proximity Payment
- Remote Payment
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Proximity Payment Type
- Near Field Communication
- QR Code Payment
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Remote Payment Type
- SMS-based
- USSD/STK
- Direct Operator Billing
- Digital Wallet
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Purchase Type
- Airtime Transfers & Top-ups
- Money Transfers & Payments
- Merchandise & Coupons
- Travel & Ticketing
- Others
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by End-use
- Hospitality & Tourism Sector
- BFSI
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail Sector
- Health care
- Education
- IT & Telecommunication
- Others
Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the mobile payment technologies market with respect to the following geographical segments:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
