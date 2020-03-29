Mobile Value Added Services Market Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast up size 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Mobile Value Added Services Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Mobile Value Added Services Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Mobile Value Added Services market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Mobile Value Added Services market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Mobile Value Added Services market is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 10% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Mobile Value Added Services is defined as useful mobile services offered by mobile service operators other than voice calls. Previously, mobile service providers offered largely voice communication services. However, with rapid advancements in technology has led to the development of mobile services apart from voice communication to offer various non-core services. Value Added Services gives more value to the mobile core services, thereby allowing mobile subscribers to use tablets and mobile phones for a number of non-voice services, such as sending MMS, pictures, SMS and allowing access to internet for astrology and news, listening to music, playing online games, retrieving flight information, and for mobile banking and m-commerce applications.

In spite of several drivers, the growth of the Mobile Value Added Services market is curtailed by some challenges. The lack of awareness among users is one of the biggest challenges the market is experiencing. Individual users hold a major share in the market of Mobile VAS. However, lack of knowledge among the users about the uses mobile VAS proves to be a serious challenge for the vendors. Many of the users use their handsets only for voice service purposes as they remain unaware about the functionalities of the mobile devices.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Mobile Value Added Services market encompasses market segments based on types and country

In terms of Types, the Mobile Value Added Services market is segregated into:

Mobile Internet Based

Content Based Mobile Value Added Services

In terms of Solution, the global Mobile Value Added Services market is also classified into:

Mobile Music

Astro & Devotional

Social Networking

Video Search

Utility Vas

Infotainment

Rural

M-Education

Others

By Country/Region, the global Mobile Value Added Services market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Empirix

Samsung

Opencloud

Tropo

Openmind Networks

CanvasM Technology Ltd.

IMImobile Pvt. Ltd.

Spice Digital Ltd.

One97 Communications Ltd.

Comviva Technology Ltd.

OnMobile Global Ltd.

Other players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Advanced Driving Assistance Services related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Mobile Value Added Services Market , size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Mobile Value Added Services Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Empirix, Samsung, Tropo

and others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Mobile Value Added Services caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Mobile Value Added Services market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

