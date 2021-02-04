Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Analysis Forecasts To 2026

Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies, Google, AT&T, Blackberry, CanvasM Technologies, KongZhong, Near (AdNear), Nokia, OnMobile, Samsung, Sprint, Vodafone, ZTE ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS), Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Some of The Major Highlights Of TOC Covers: Development Trend of Analysis of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market; Marketing Channel; Direct Marketing; Indirect Marketing; Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Customers; Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Dynamics; Opportunities; Market Drivers; Challenges; Influence Factors; Research Programs/Design; Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Breakdown; Data Triangulation and Source.

Scope of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market: Mobile value added services (MVAS) are defined as mobile services that are offered by mobile service providers apart from the voice communication services.

The quick innovations in technology have led to the evolution of MVAS beyond the voice communication services. It helps mobile service providers to create and sustain new revenue streams and drive ARPU. Rising mobile phones, network penetration, and increased return on marketing spend are some of the factors driving the mobile value added services market. Social media offer new opportunities for the vendors. Whereas, privacy concerns is the key challenge being faced by the marketers in the MVAS ecosystem.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) in each type, can be classified into:

☯ Short Messaging Service (SMS)

☯ Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

☯ Location Based Services

☯ Mobile Email & IM

☯ Mobile Money

☯ Mobile Advertising

☯ Mobile Infotainment

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) in each application, can be classified into:

☯ BFSI

☯ Media and Entertainment

☯ Healthcare

☯ Education

☯ Retail

☯ Government

☯ Telecom & IT

☯ Others

Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

