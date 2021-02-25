Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size Analysis With Concentrate On Key Drivers, Trends & Challenges 2026-2020

Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies, Google, AT&T, Blackberry, CanvasM Technologies, KongZhong, Near (AdNear), Nokia, OnMobile, Samsung, Sprint, Vodafone, ZTE ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit . This Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market: Mobile value added services (MVAS) are defined as mobile services that are offered by mobile service providers apart from the voice communication services.

The quick innovations in technology have led to the evolution of MVAS beyond the voice communication services. It helps mobile service providers to create and sustain new revenue streams and drive ARPU. Rising mobile phones, network penetration, and increased return on marketing spend are some of the factors driving the mobile value added services market. Social media offer new opportunities for the vendors. Whereas, privacy concerns is the key challenge being faced by the marketers in the MVAS ecosystem.

☯ Short Messaging Service (SMS)

☯ Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

☯ Location Based Services

☯ Mobile Email & IM

☯ Mobile Money

☯ Mobile Advertising

☯ Mobile Infotainment

☯ BFSI

☯ Media and Entertainment

☯ Healthcare

☯ Education

☯ Retail

☯ Government

☯ Telecom & IT

☯ Others

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

