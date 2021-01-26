Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Introduction

Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market

Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5049521-global-mobile-wallet-and-payment-technologies-market-size

The key players covered in this study

PayPal

MasterCard

American Express

Apple

Bank of America

Amazon

Citrus Payment Solutions

WorldPay

Airtel Money

AT&T Inc.

Google Wallet

Visa

Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd

First Data Corp

Verizon Communications Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile Commerce

Contactless Near-Field Communication

Mobile Ticropayment

Mobile Ticketing

Money Transfer

Micropayments

Mobile Coupon

Market segment by Application, split into

Bill Payments

Shopping

Entertainment

Rail, Metro and Bus Tickets

Hotel Booking

Air Tickets and Boarding Passes

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5049521-global-mobile-wallet-and-payment-technologies-market-size

Major Key Points of Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Mobile Commerce

1.4.3 Contactless Near-Field Communication

1.4.4 Mobile Ticropayment

1.4.5 Mobile Ticketing

1.4.6 Money Transfer

1.4.7 Micropayments

1.4.8 Mobile Coupon

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Bill Payments

1.5.3 Shopping

1.5.4 Entertainment

1.5.5 Rail, Metro and Bus Tickets

1.5.6 Hotel Booking

1.5.7 Air Tickets and Boarding Passes

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………..

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 PayPal

13.1.1 PayPal Company Details

13.1.2 PayPal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 PayPal Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

13.1.4 PayPal Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 PayPal Recent Development

13.2 MasterCard

13.2.1 MasterCard Company Details

13.2.2 MasterCard Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 MasterCard Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

13.2.4 MasterCard Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 MasterCard Recent Development

13.3 American Express

13.3.1 American Express Company Details

13.3.2 American Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 American Express Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

13.3.4 American Express Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 American Express Recent Development

13.4 Apple

13.4.1 Apple Company Details

13.4.2 Apple Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Apple Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

13.4.4 Apple Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Apple Recent Development

13.5 Bank of America

13.5.1 Bank of America Company Details

13.5.2 Bank of America Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Bank of America Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

13.5.4 Bank of America Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Bank of America Recent Development

13.6 Amazon

13.6.1 Amazon Company Details

13.6.2 Amazon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Amazon Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

13.6.4 Amazon Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Amazon Recent Development

13.7 Citrus Payment Solutions

13.7.1 Citrus Payment Solutions Company Details

13.7.2 Citrus Payment Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Citrus Payment Solutions Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

13.7.4 Citrus Payment Solutions Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Citrus Payment Solutions Recent Development

13.8 WorldPay

13.8.1 WorldPay Company Details

13.8.2 WorldPay Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 WorldPay Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

13.8.4 WorldPay Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 WorldPay Recent Development

13.9 Airtel Money

13.9.1 Airtel Money Company Details

13.9.2 Airtel Money Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Airtel Money Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

13.9.4 Airtel Money Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Airtel Money Recent Development

13.10 AT&T Inc.

13.10.1 AT&T Inc. Company Details

13.10.2 AT&T Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 AT&T Inc. Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

13.10.4 AT&T Inc. Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 AT&T Inc. Recent Development

13.11 Google Wallet

10.11.1 Google Wallet Company Details

10.11.2 Google Wallet Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Google Wallet Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

10.11.4 Google Wallet Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Google Wallet Recent Development

13.12 Visa

10.12.1 Visa Company Details

10.12.2 Visa Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Visa Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

10.12.4 Visa Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Visa Recent Development

13.13 Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd

10.13.1 Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd Company Details

10.13.2 Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

10.13.4 Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd Recent Development

13.14 First Data Corp

10.14.1 First Data Corp Company Details

10.14.2 First Data Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 First Data Corp Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

10.14.4 First Data Corp Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 First Data Corp Recent Development

13.15 Verizon Communications Inc

10.15.1 Verizon Communications Inc Company Details

10.15.2 Verizon Communications Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Verizon Communications Inc Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Introduction

10.15.4 Verizon Communications Inc Revenue in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Verizon Communications Inc Recent Development

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)